Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
6-30
Reckless endangerment: Kristen C. Wisener, 35, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; switched tag (three counts); improper lane usage (two counts); fail to signal; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation; running a stop sign; improper lights; no seat belts: David J. Moore, 39, of Arley arrested on County Road 1502.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal littering, carrying brass knuckles, tampering with evidence: Jeremy B. Mathis, 49, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, no tag light, driving while suspended: Tyler S. Coots, 26, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, insurance violation (two counts), improper tag: Christopher J. Coots, 50, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Joseph M. James, 39, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, driving while revoked, no seat belt: Nicholas J. Cole, 37, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia: Katee C. Gilliand, 19, of Eva arrested on Highway 31 S.
7-1
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: Brent D. Bates, 33, of Baileyton arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Reyna N. Montezuma, 23, of Hanceville arrested on Vine Circle SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Emily M. Glover, 21, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Elijah K. Hayes, 20, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Larry D. Falls, 51, of Logan arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence: Brenda S. Barton, 71, of Cullman arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Shawn E. Ramos, 44, of Hayden arrested on Highway 31 S.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Avery N. Wimbs, 23, of Hartselle arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
6-28
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Bethany Paige Baker, 27, arrested on County Road 490.
Burglary- residence with force: Tony Blake Freeland Jr, 30, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Assault- domestic, simple, family: Briana Savannah McCarley, 33, arrested at Good Hope School.
Failure to appear- juvenile sex offender- harboring, assisting, concealing or withholding information: Natalie Nacole McLead, 40, arrested on County Road 531.
Probation violation- parole violation: Paul Steven Meyer, 43, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended: Danny Joe Mickle, 63, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen vehicle: Jon Waylon Morton, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation: Brandon Chase Mosely, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Reckless endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude; public intoxication; operating vehicle without insurance: Corey Tyler Shedd, 27, arrested on Grape Street.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), public intoxication: Pashinz Danielle Terrell, 20, arrested at the V&W Foodmart.
6-29
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Jonathon Robert Bishop, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: James Cody Edmondson, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Levi Joseph Gerst, 39, arrested on County Road 831.
Failure to appear- assault- domestic, simple, family: Justin Bernard Gilbreath, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag, driving while license is suspended (two counts), improper brakes: Sherre Elizabeth Hasenbein, 46, arrested on County Road 314.
Obstruction of government operations; receiving stolen vehicle; sale of stolen property, less than $500: Natalie Grace Hopper, 19, arrested on County Road 1427.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of government operations; receiving stolen vehicle; sale of stolen property, less than $500: Ethan Lee Jackson, 22, arrested on County Road 545.
Unauthorized use of auto vehicle- no force (joyriding): Carie Renea James, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation: Taeler Jordan Mylott, 21, arrested on Highway 31.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Mark Anthony Rhodes, 52, arrested at the Cullman Courthouse.
Child abuse- simple, non-family; failure to appear: possession of methamphetamine: Patricia Dee Villa, 40, arrested on County Road 831.
Possession of barbiturate; illegal possession of prescription drugs: April Renae Whitehead, 49, arrested on Highway 278.
Possession of methamphetamine: Garrett Leon Wood, 29, arrested on County Road 1807.
6-30
Possession of child pornography (two counts): Timothy Daniel Browing, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary- residence with force: Faith Loggins Carter, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended (two counts): Nicholas James Cole, 37, arrested on County Road 127.
Burglary- residence with force: Tony Blake Freeland Jr, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Roy David Guthrie, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing stolen property, altering a firearm identification or possession of an altered firearm, possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun: Jarrett Thomas Higginbotham, 23, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Richard Alexandar Lucas, 31, arrested at the Good Hope Waffle House.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, criminal trespass: Jeremy William Mikel, 30, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- assault- domestic, harassment, family (two counts), open container in vehicle, driving while license is suspended: Jeffery Robert Miles, 42, arrested on Highway 69 N/ County Road 1809.
Public intoxication: Brittany Leigh Powell, 31, arrested on Patton Dr.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Melissa Melene Prudhome, 42, arrested on Highway 278.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; larceny/theft- miscellaneous theft, less than $500: Christopher Jerome Weeks, 43, arrested at Sportsman's Lake Park.
Bail jumping- domestic-reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment, larceny/theft- shoplifting, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, failure to register, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, ex-felon in possession of a firearm: John Allen York, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
