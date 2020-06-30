Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department
6-26
Burglary second degree; domestic violence third degree; failure to appear – disorderly conduct and criminal trespass third degree: Kevin R. Anders, 35, of Vinemont arrested on 3rd Street NE
Failure to appear – driving while suspended: Trevor A. Nunnery, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Theft or property third degree: Gary J. Eason, 26, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Disorderly conduct: Lucilia M. Moreira, 55, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Avenue SW
Disorderly conduct: Nayelie M Elias, 18, of Bryan, Texas., arrested on Brunner Street NW
Domestic violence third degree harassment; failure to appear – theft of property fourth degree, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, and criminal trespass third degree: Jeremy A. Runyon, 33, of Hanceville arrested on 4th Street SW
6-27
Theft of property fourth degree: Jaison A. Swift, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana second degree; driving under the influence; interlock violation: Christopher E. Montgomery, 32, of Holly Pond arrested in 2nd Avenue NW / Grape Street NW
Public intoxication: Richard M. Monfort, 39, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157 / I-65
Driving under the influence: John K. Monfort, 21, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157 / I-65
Driving under the influence: Nicholas A. Monfort, 41, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157 / I-65
Driving under the influence; reckless endangerment; resisting arrest; attempting to elude; obstruction/using false ID; obstructing government operations; improper lane usage; driving while suspended; fail to signal; reckless driving: James J. Ramey, 30, of Pinson arrested on Ward Avenue SW
Theft of property fourth degree: Bradley A. Nixon, 34, of Birmingham arrested on Olive Street SW
6-28
Theft or property second degree: Roman D. Robinson, 35, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 E
Driving under the influence – controlled substance: Lewis H. Shutt, 24, of Falkville arrested on 2nd Avenue NW
Theft of property fourth degree; unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance: Leslie H. Bell, 44 , of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW
Theft of property third degree (two counts); criminal trespass third degree: Cody D. Burney, 28, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW
Driving under the influence; carrying pistol without license: Travis S. Nobinger, 38, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Avenue / 3rd Street SW
6-29
Criminal trespassing third degree: Jimmy W. Lambert, 41, of Vinemont arrested on Hickory Avenue SW
Receiving stolen property first degree: Jon W. Morton, 31, of Logan arrested on 2nd Street SW
Theft or property third degree; failure to appear – driving while revoked: Jeffery C. Calloway, 36, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Rose A. Phelps, 59, of Cullman arrested on Lessman Circ. SW
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear – public intoxication and violation of probation: Crystal M. Phelps, 34, of Cullman arrested on Lessman Circ. SW
Theft of property fourth degree: Jason D. Minck, 38, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Alisha C. Coates, 43, of Cullman arrested at Town Square SW
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Michael M. Coates, 46, of Cullman arrested on Town Square SW
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
6-25
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Joshua A. Campbell, 36, arrested on County Road 616
Carrying pistol without license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; unlawful possession pf marijuana second degree; unlawful possession controlled substance; failure to appear – unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jason T. Fowler, 29, arrested on Highway 31
Attempting to elude; receiving stolen property first degree; resisting arrest: David G. Golden, 45, arrested on County Road 616
Grand jury – theft of property first degree: Thomas B. Gray, 58, arrested on Browns Old Store
Criminal possession of forged instrument first degree: Glennon W. Holland Jr., 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Sexual abuse of child under 12: Justin Anthony Jeffries Jr., 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Obstruction government operations: Ross D. Lane, 40, arrested on County Road 1224
Failure to appear – burglary third degree, possession/use of credit/debit car (two counts), unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle with theft (ten counts),theft of property fourth degree, and criminal trespass third degree: Ashley Cheyenne Pugh, 20, arrested on County Road 1234
Negotiation of worthless instrument: Robert Ray Sanders, 48, arrested on County Road 351
Driving under the influence-alcohol: Joshua L. Shelton, 30, arrested at Petro AL-69
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Jason H. South, 42, arrested on County Road 1391
6-26
Failure to appear – liability insurance required: Kevin R. Anders, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Theft of property fourth degree: Sonya M. Baker, 45, arrested on Highway 91
Judges order – manslaughter (two counts): Jonathan David Biggs, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Joseph Dewayne Cooper, 37, arrested on County Road 1218
Judge order – burglary third degree and possession/use of credit/debit card: Cameron Kyle-Allen Copeland, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Probation violation – theft of property second degree: Carles M. Farr, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Criminal trespass third degree; driving under the influence; promoting prison contraband second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Joshua J. Hankins, 31, arrested in Good Hope
Attempting to elude; failure to elude – driving while suspended: Stephen L. Harbison, 40, arrested on County Road 826
Failure to appear – driving while suspended; driving while suspended: Timothy L. James, 38, arrested on County Road 1558
Failure to appear – burglary third degree and theft or property first degree: Spencer a. King, 32, arrested in Warrior, AL
Chemical endangerment of a child: Elizabeth K. Watson, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Driving under the influence: Freeman K. Wilbur, 33, arrested on Mize Road
Failure to appear – driving without first obtaining license: Waylon Allen Cole Willmore, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
6-27
Theft or property fourth degree: Sonya M. Baker, 45, arrested on Highway 91
Possession/use of credit/debit card: Jason N. Collier, 29, arrested on County Road 1122
Driving under the influence: Angie T.Gant, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Possession/use of credit/debit card: Miriam R. Mckinney, 28, arrested on County Road 1122
Failure to appear – driving under the influence: James J. Ramey, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Public intoxication: Justin M. Sansing, 28, arrested at Jacks
Failure to appear – trafficking in Cannabis, unlawful distribution of controlled substance (two counts), and
unlawful possession controlled substance: Shawn K. Smelser, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
6-28
Burglary second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Dalton L. Herfurth, 21, arrested on Colony Road
Failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance: Vernon E. Holliday Jr., 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Steven A. Lovett, 32, arrested in Holly Pond
Attempting to elude; burglary second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving; theft of property first degree; unlawful possession of marijuana second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Brandon C. Mosley, 20, arrested on Colony Road
Negotiation of worthless instrument (two counts): Gary L. Smith, 52, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Allyson Claire Reid Twilley, 21, arrested on County Road 1714
