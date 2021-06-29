Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
6-25
Failure to appear- giving false information to law enforcement: Erica S. Gordon, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Resisting arrest: Ivan J. Fields, 41, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Driving under the influence: Randy L. Nelson, 60, of Vinemont arrested on Eva Road NE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, improper lane usage: Caleb C. Cofield, 36, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; insurance violation; driving while revoked: George L. Flannigan, 44, of Cullman arrested on Waldrop Street NW.
6-26
Failure to appear- driving while suspended, insurance violation, open container in vehicle, inoperable brake lights: Kandice L. Keeton, 33, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Kevin O. Walker, 40, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Drive.
Driving while under the influence: Christian Monzon, 18, of Birmingham arrested on Highway 278 W.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); insurance violation: Daniel S. Smith, 26, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Public intoxication; public lewdness: Kenya B. Susskin, 32, of Vinemont arrested on Morgan Avenue SW.
Public intoxication: David Scamuzzi, 24, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W.
Driving under the influence: Gerald E. Wootten lll, 38, of Vinemont arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
6-27
Failure to appear- no seat belt, driving while revoked: Barry J. McCay, 47, of Warrior arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Andy M. Doss, 62, arrested on Dripping Springs Road NW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper turn: Timothy L. Hicks, 36, of Cullman arrested on 5th Street SW.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle, insurance violation, driving while suspended, improper tires: Jason O. Surrett, 36, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, failure to register vehicle (two counts), speeding, improper muffler: Joey V. Walker, 23, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, resisting arrest: Jamie M. Harbison, 43, of Eva arrested on Highway 31 N.
6-28
Failure to appear- running a stop sign, driving while revoked, insurance violation: Tevin O. Murray Sr., 25, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; domestic violence, third degree; driving while suspended (two counts); inoperable brake lights; open container vehicle; driving without a license (two counts): Lee M. Dunaway, 40, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Natalie N. McLeod, 40, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6-24
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument (three counts): Cory Daniel Anthony, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Bail jumping- aggravated assault, family- strong arm; domestic violence, second degree- intimidation; burglary-residence with force (two counts); violation of domestic violence protection order; domestic violence- aggravated stalking: Brandon Seth Cornelius, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana: Jennifer Nicole Dannemiller, 30, arrested on Highway 69/ Highway 67.
Failure to appear- negotiation worthless instrument: Jason Wade Hall, 42, arrested on Highway 69 S.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended, driving while license is suspended: Johnny Lee Lamb, 47, arrested on Highway 31 N.
Attempting to elude: Corey Tyler Shedd, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail jumping- driving under the influence: Ronald Dale Steele, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Ryan Patrick Taylor, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana: Timothy Beau Townsend, 27, arrested on Highway 278/ County Road 463.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Jason Brian Willingham, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sell/ distribution of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; failure to appear- receiving stolen property, possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun: Larry Shane Willingham, 46, arrested on County Road 437.
6-25
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): Kimberly Ann Buxton, 40, arrested on County Road 437.
Assault- domestic violence, third degree- harassing communications: Tony Layne Cason, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judges order- possession of dangerous drugs: David Keith Drummond, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Emily Taylor Hydrick, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana; failure to appear- possession of marijuana: Kandice Lean Keeton, 33, arrested on County Road 712.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: Jamie Nicole Leake, 27, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, attempting to elude, resisting arrest: Jamey Ray Mooney, 35, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Driving under the influence; following too close: David Franklin Norris, 29, arrested on Highway 69 S/ County Road 222.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Dustin Ray Sparkman, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Robert Douglas Wilson, 56, arrested on County Road 385/ County Road 222.
6-26
Failure to appear- possession of barbiturate, possession of drug paraphernalia: Dena Jeau Aldridge, 41, arrested on County Road 134.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia: Zachary Douglas Ballenger, 24, arrested on County Road 1354/ County Road 1336.
Assault- domestic, simple assault, family: Melissa Cheyanne Carter, 24, arrested on County Road 1087.
Driving under the influence: Paul Duran Gray, 49, arrested on County Road 35.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, violation of domestic violence protection order: Rodney Malcom, 54, arrested on Colony Road.
Motion to revoke bond: buying/receiving stolen property (two counts): Larry Shane Willingham, 46, arrested on County Road 1371.
Public intoxication: James Scott Woods, 47, arrested at the 278 Rock.
6-27
Shooting into an occupied building: Damion Richard Carlisle, 30, arrested on I-65 Exit 277.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Tristian Dewayne Cofield, 23, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Tracy Michelle Gaither, 45, arrested at the Exit 291 Exxon.
Possessing stolen property: Ethan Lee Jackson, 22, arrested on County Road 1427.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Austin Cole Johnson, 20, arrested on Walter Dollar General.
Driving under the influence: Gerardo Lerma Medina, 33, arrested on County Road 1082/ County Road 1043.
