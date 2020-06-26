Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
6-24
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Amanda N. McWhorter, 30, of Decatur arrested on US Highway 157.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- insurance violation: Kody A. Martin, 30, of Cullman arrested on US Highway 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, failure to register vehicle: Johnathon S. Johnson, 39, of Logan arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Dawn C. Byess, 41, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage; criminal trespass, third degree: Ciara D. Gilland, 27, of Eva arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree: Zachary C. Tyner,27, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman Center Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Carl A. Stiefelmeyer III, 55, of Cullman arrested on East Hanceville Road SE.
Criminal trespass, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Destiny V. Riggs, 20, of Cullman arrested on Denson Avenue NW.
6-25
Theft of property, fourth degree: Casey A. Durkee, 32, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Jason T. Fowler, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Disorderly conduct; menacing: Carlton O. Swann, Sr., 59, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree; attempting to elude; assault, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree, resisting arrest; domestic violence, third degree: Meshach J. Curvin, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Hannah A. Farley, 23, of Hanceville arrest on I-65 exit 305.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); criminal trespassing, third degree, criminal mischief, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Ashley C. Pugh, 20, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Sherri D. Lamont-Miller, 48, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
6-22
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Jeffery George Bates, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- theft of property, first degree: Dylan J. Bomberry-Wright, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Gabriel Ray Gillian, 32, arrested on County Road 735/ Highway 278.
Probation revoked- burglary, third degree: Nicholas Daniel McAlpine, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Christopher Silvie Odom, 45, arrested on County Road 1435.
Judges order- writ of arrest- child support; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua Marty Vaughn, 41, arrested at Stuckey's/US Highway 31 N.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Terry Wayne Wright, 63, arrested on US Highway 69N.
6-23
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Susan Lyn Carlisle, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Kandiss Nekohl Goodwin,40, arrested on County Road 437.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Jeremy Ashton Haynes, 32, arrested on County Road 617.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Bashir Pershing Ruatti, 34, arrested on US Highway 91.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Carlton Oneal Swann Sr., 59, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
6-24
Probation violation- unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts); writ of arrest- child support (two court): Benjamin James Collum, 39, arrested on County Road 1154.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Daryl Lee Edwards Jr., 38, arrested on 2nd Avenue.
Public intoxication: Nathan Dewayne Fanning, 36, arrested on County Road 601.
Public intoxication: Warren Dewayne Fanning, 33, arrested on County Road 601.
Chemical endangerment of a child: Ollie Jamal Johnson, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
DUI- alcohol and controlled substance; failure to appear- DUI- influence of alcohol: Jerry Dean Knight, 62, arrested on US Highway 278 W.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Steven Alexander Lovett, 32, arrested in Welti.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Kaitlyn Denise Parris, 19, arrested on I-65 exit 299.
Failure to appear- driving without first obtaining a license and driving under the influence: Weston John Robertson, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
