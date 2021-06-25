Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
6-23
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Bronada F. Hyde, 45, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Larry A. Waid, 35, of Cullman arrested on Ambassador Drive NW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, driving while suspended: James M. Strater Jr., 32, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Lisa M. Tucker, 41, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue/ Loring Street.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation; driving while suspended: Justin D. Gillis, 33, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 278/County Road 1147.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation (four counts); switched tag; fail to yield right of way; improper lights; improper turn; fail to signal; driving without a license (four counts); driving while suspended (two counts); improper tires; expired tag: Steven D. Coots, 31, of Cullman arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW/ Olive Street SW.
6-24
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Christie A. Dunn, 52, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Linda F. Wingo, 49, of Dora arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Jana A. McAfee, 47, of Vinemont arrested on Brantley Ave at 2nd Avenue NW.
Theft of property, first degree; theft of property, third degree; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; criminal mischief; failure to appear: theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Christy M. Sharp, 38, of Waterloo arrested on Highway 31 N.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
Theft of property, third degree (two counts): April D. Glenn, 34, of Birmingham arrested on Jefferson County.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Austin l. May, 24, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 31 S.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
6-21
Failure to appear- assault- domestic, harassment, family: Benjamin Lee Aaron, 42, arrested on County Road 431.
Auto theft; unauthorized use of vehicle- no force (joy-riding): Christopher George Lackey, 43, arrested on County Road 1551.
Grand jury- homicide (murder, non-family, gun): Christian Alexander Lewter, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- assault(child abuse, aggravated, family): Sarah Elaine Ryan, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding- no workers (construction zone): Edward Donald Scott lll, 43, arrested on County Road 656.
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Steven Delane Smith, 55, arrested on County Road 431.
Public intoxication: Lisa Marie Tucker, 41, arrested on Highway 69 S.
Causing of delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision; failure to appear: open container (alcohol) in vehicle: Kimberly Michelle Turney, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6-22
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Eric Monroe Bullard, 27, arrested on Highway 69.
Auto theft; promote prison contraband; possession of dangerous drugs: Glennon Wynne Holland Jr., 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: obstruction- failure to appear/comply/pay: Bronada Farr Hyde, 45, arrested on County Road 1114.
Failure to appear- larceny/theft- miscellaneous, $500- less than $500, using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Quentine Sheldon Royster, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- child abuse, simple, family: Britney Megan Spears, 33, arrested on Weeks Circle.
Assault- child abuse, simple, family: Kyle Houston Spears, 35, arrested on Weeks Circle.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family; kidnapping- terror, adult: Ryan Patrick Taylor, 32, arrested on County Road 8.
Probation violation- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Edward Dean Thornton, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6-23
Assault- domestic, harassment, family; assault- domestic, reckless endangerment: Jeremy Trevor Barnard, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- larceny/theft- miscellaneous, less than $500: Matthew Troy Clowers, 51, arrested on County Road 813.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a synthetic narcotic: Scotty Dewayne Graham, 41, arrested on County Road 1282.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana: Andrew Rodriguez Hall, 33, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Christopher Patrick Harris, 30, arrested at Tiger Mart on Highway 157.
Parole violation/revocation- manufacture of dangerous drugs: Cassatine Hyde, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Parole violation/ revocation- manufacturing of dangerous drugs, sell/furnish of dangerous drugs; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: William Newton Johnson, 63, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Parole violation/ revocation- manufacturing of dangerous drugs: Steven Eugene Kent, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Shaun Adrian Leonard, 41, arrested on County Road 730.
Driving under the influence- alcohol; speed above 70 Mph- interstate highway: Margaret Horn Parker, 35, arrested on I-65.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: Rachel Marie Smith, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Crystal Michelle Vonhieber, 31, arrested at the Tiger Mart on Highway 157.
Grand jury- using false identity to avoid arrest/ hinder prosecution: Linda Fumi Wingo, 49, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
