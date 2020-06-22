Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6-19
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: John S. Jay Jr., 44, of Uriah, Ala. arrested on Highway 278 W.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Marissa A. Thomas, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Brenda G. Atchley, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft or property, fourth degree (two counts): David C. Hannaford, 44, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- providing false information to law enforcement: Erica S. Gordon, 30, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence- controlled substance: Carl D. Parsons, 30, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Ashton D. Lewis, 23, of Hamilton arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6-20
Possession of a forged instrument, first degree; theft of property, fourth degree: William S. Bush, 28, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, third degree: Anna M. Crawford, 43, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Grand jury indictment for criminal mischief, first degree: Jesse D. Seales, 25, of Crane Hill arrested in Arley.
Public intoxication: John D. Oates, 49, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Street NE.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Makaliah R. Copeland, 22, of Cullman arrested at Marketplatz Center.
6-21
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Jeffery S. Swafford, 41, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, third degree (two counts): Sonya O. Chappell, 26, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Carl A. Stiefelmeyer III, 35, of Cullman arrested on Bolte Road SE.
Disorderly conduct: Donald W. Kirby, 31, of Cullman arrested on Logan Street SW.
Failure to appear- fail to register vehicle, speeding, insurance violation, driving while suspended: Timothy A. Boone, 25, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W.
Theft or property, fourth degree: Devin W. Hardin, 22, of Guntersville arrested on Highway 278 E.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday:
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana second degree: Joshua David Blackmon, 35, arrested on County Road 520.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Kimberly Diane Dean, 36, arrested on County Road 520.
Probation violation/unlawful possession on controlled substance: Roger Dennis Eidson III, 37, arrested on County Road 1669.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance; receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Millard Terry Kendrick III, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
