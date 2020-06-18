Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday:
6-17
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and improper lane usage: Caleb C. Cofield, 35, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Cristyan Ruiz, 28, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Insurance violation; driving without a license: Dakota W. Copeland, 25, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
6-15
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Rona Michelle Brown, 38, arrested on County Road 844.
Bail jumping, second degree- chemical endangerment of a child: Madyson Brooke Cummings, 22, arrested on I-65 mile marker 289.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Jennifer Nicole Goodlett, 41, arrested on County Road 747/US Highway 69 North.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Angel Lashea Grider, 25, arrested on County Road 813/County Road 382.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Shannon Renee Griffith, 31, arrested on Teem Road/ Calvert Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Laettner Andrew Kilpatrick, 27, arrested on Warnke Road NW.
Harassment: Marilyn Elaine Sauceda, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Daniel Ray Tompkins, 21, arrested on US Highway 278.
6-16
Failure to appear- driving while revoked license: Michael William Brown, 48, arrested on County Road 1605.
Domestic violence, third degree: Abigail Brianna Freeman, 23, arrested on County Road 109.
Domestic violence, third degree: Nathan Dewayne Harris, 31, arrested on County Road 109.
Possession/use credit/debit card: Marie Elizabeth Maus, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: Preston Kyle Moore, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia: James Matthew Morris Jr., 24, arrested on US Highway 278 W.
Criminal Mischief, third degree: Buford Delone Roberts III, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription medicine: Taleigha Dionne Sims, 33, arrested at Snead four-way.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Tina Marie Talley, 57, arrested on County Road 222/ Highway 69 S.
Possession/use of credit/debit card: Joshua Edward Wingo, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Lisa Diane Wise,48, arrested at 157 Walmart.
6-17
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument: Abby Gail Barnett, 56, arrested on County Road 831.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance: Alisha Suann McCaig, 33, arrested on County Road 1169.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Vernon Lee Milburn, 49, arrested on County Road 1508.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Vernon Dale Morton, 49, arrested in Joppa.
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument: Robin Lee Ritchie, 39, arrested on County Road 1742.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: John Lamorris Smith, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; grand jury-intimidating a witness, terrorist threats; failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Michael Jay Tidmore, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Ethan Kyle Warren, 25, arrested on US Highway 31.
