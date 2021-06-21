Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
6-18
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree: Kelly A, Valdez, 23, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Nancy L. Gillis, 42, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Drayton C. Fodnren, 21, of Warrior arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespass, third degree; possession of forged instrument, third degree: Sierra B. Yager, 21, of Warrior arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespass, third degree; possession of forged instrument, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (three counts); criminal trespass, third degree; insurance violation: Shara L. Smith, 49, of Warrior arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving without license: Cindy V. Ory, 55, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Gary S. Maddux, 29, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Rebecca O. Perotti, 39, arrested on Highway 31 N.
6-19
Theft of property, third degree; attempting to elude; criminal trespass, third degree: Terri C. Barnett, 27, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6-20
Driving under the influence: Treinidy L. Wilson, 42, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Nina M. Miller, 40, of Birmingham arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Mary E. Reed, 45, of Huntsville arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree (three counts); criminal trespass, third degree (two counts): Britney H. Smith, 33, of Warrior arrested on I-65 Exit 289.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6-17
Failure to appear- burglary (possession of burglary tools), burglary (residence with force): Jon Austin Hilton Baily, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Larceny/theft- theft of miscellaneous, less than $500: Adam D. Bickerstaff, 38, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Assault- domestic, menacing, intimidation only; assault- harassment: Ken Wayne Campbell, 77, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- child abuse, aggravated, family: Autumn Racheal Coker, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: James Timothy Couch, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass: Brian Patrick Greer, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Jennifer Louise Hays, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Larceny/ theft- theft from yards; attempting to elude; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: James Richard Johnson, 53, arrested on County Road 565.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Paul Floyd Joiner ll, 54, arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended (two counts): Christopher Lee Marlow, 36, arrested on County Road 1214/ Us Highway 157 N.
Assault- child abuse, aggravated, family: Joshua Blake McDonald, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts); giving false identity to avoid arrest/ hinder prosecution; attempting to elude a police officer: David Joseph Moore, 39, arrested on County Road 1502.
Criminal trespass: Kadijah Shawnice Pearson, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended (two counts): Michael Douglas Shemwell Jr., 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: assault- harassment: Anita Lee Smith, 68, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Sierra Breann Yager, 21, arrested on County Road 437.
Assault- child abuse, simple, non-family: Heather Marie Yarbrough, 33, arrested on County Road 1518.
6-18
Failure to appear- burglary- residence with force, damaged property- criminal mischief, auto theft (three counts): Amos Moses Aaron, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana; failure to appear: driving while license suspended: Raleigh Winston Brooks, 49, arrested on County Road 1462.
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument: James Dempsey, 57, arrested on Highway 278/ Exxon.
Failure to appear- larceny/theft- theft- miscellaneous: Timothy Wayne Hines, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Phillip Joel Lindley, 25, arrested on Schwaiger Road.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; driving while license is suspended; no plainly visible tag: James Edward Strong, 57, arrested on County Road 1745.
6-19
Driving under the influence of alcohol; under age of 21: Brandon Scott Bartlett. 18, arrested on Highway 31 and County Road 715.
Failure to appear- sale of stolen property-less than $500; driving while license is suspended (two counts): Henry Allen Basinger, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Kimberleigh Ann Duffey, 30, arrested on Countryside Acres Road.
Assault- child abuse, simple, family: Holland Nicole Schonberger, 23, arrested at Tallapoosa County Jail.
Possession of marijuana; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Bryant Dwayne Watkins, 27, arrested on Highway 157.
6-20
AARD; failure to appear: possession of dangerous drugs: Kristy Hamilton Atchley, 40, arrested on Highway 67 and Highway 69.
Possession of opium or derivative: June Denise Burney, 21, arrested on County Road 1218/ County Road 1114.
Driving while license is suspended: Aaron Denise Delsman, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic narcotic: Steve Lynn Durham, 56, arrested on Highway 157.
Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to appear: public intoxication: Mario Gabrel Hernandez, 19, arrested at Crosshaven.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Jason Daniel Kilgore, 32, arrested on Highway 157.
Assault- domestic, harassment. family: Mary Elizabeth Klosinski, 32, arrested on County Road 1251.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: Edward Paul Mathews, 35, arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- driver's license not in possession, failure/refusal to display insurance: Jason Terry Monroe, 43, arrested on Highway 69 S.
Possession of marijuana: Bobby Warren Nix, 56, arrested on County Road 1809.
Failure to appear- assault- child abuse, simple, family: Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 52, arrested on County Road 137/ County Road 1398.
Possession of methamphetamine: James Newton Thursby lll, 34, arrested on Highway 69 S.
