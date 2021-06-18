Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
6-16
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); domestic violence, third degree: James B. Lewis, 42, of Vinemont arrested on Olive Street SW/ Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication (two counts): Jon A. Bailey, 37, of Crane Hill arrested on Graham Street/ Broadway Avenue.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Alyssa M. Stallings, 23, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; disorderly conduct: Jason E. Galloway, 46, of Goodlettsville, Tenn. arrested on 4th Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Ashley G. Lake, 43, of Old Hickory, Tenn. arrested on 4th Street SW.
6-17
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; disorderly conduct: Mary E. Klosinski, 32, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation; speeding: Jordan L. Lancaster, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- improper turn: Donna M. Maillard, 35, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Treasa L. Garrison, 41, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Henry A. Basinger, 53, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; expired tag (two counts): Erica L. Dingler, 34, arrested on Vinemont arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; domestic violence, third degree; driving under the influence; driving without license: Christopher L. Marlow,36, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury indictment- rape, second degree; sodomy second degree: Joshua F. Gee, 32, of Cullman arrested on Schneider Road SE.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license (two counts): Autumn E. Fuller, 25, of Cullman arrested on Schneider Road SE.
Theft of property, third degree: Douglas E. Lowery Jr., 26, of Crane Hill arrested on Cleveland Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Kenneth C. Needham, 50, of Cullman arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrested that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
6-14
Possession of drug paraphernalia; identity theft: Sonya McClellan Baker, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of barbiturate; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Ethan Wesley Burnham, 18, arrested on Brooklyn Road.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Michael Ruth Garrett, 24, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- promoting prison contraband: Toni Lea Meeks, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Ted Franklin Moore Jr., 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- assault-domestic, harassment, family: Shannon Dawn Phillips, 42, arrested on County Road 781/ County Road 784.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Johnathon Ahmad Rogers, 23, arrested on I-65 S.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Robert Gleen Shoemake, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Chad Lawayne Smith, 42, arrested on Highway 69 N.
6-15
Contempt of/interrupting court proceeding: Damian Alan Blair, 42, arrested at the Cullman Courthouse.
Public intoxication: Nathan Dewayne Fanning, 37, arrested on County Road 715/ Highway 31.
Possession of marijuana: Michael Earl Garner, 61, arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Brandon Craig Hurley, 31, arrested on Center Grover Church.
Possession with intent to disseminate child pornography: Harold Drennen Meadows, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Ricky Gene Rouse, 43, arrested on Highway 69 North/ County Road 1502.
Failure to appear- larceny/theft-shoplifting, less than $500 (two counts); larceny/theft- pickpocket- less than $500 (three counts): Jamie Elisha Smith, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher James Stewart, 26, arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Kesha Nicole Tinco, 37, arrested on County Road 437.
6-16
Assault with bodily fluids; disarming a law enforcement or correction officer: Tyler Ephesians Boyd, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation: buying/receiving stolen property: Matthew Edward Childers, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, reckless driving; switched tag: James Timothy Couch, 42, arrested at Stuckey's.
Criminal mischief- damage to private property: Cody William Deridder, 32, arrested on Highway 31.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family; resisting arrest: Travis Dewayne Duke, 29, arrested on County Road 576.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Ross Douglas Lane, 41, arrested on County Road 1224.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct: Jody Lynn Smith, 43, arrested on County Road 111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.