Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Criminal trespass, third degree: Sierra B. Yager, 21, of Warrior arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation; expired tag: Shannon D. Phillips, 42, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Lacie M. Boyd, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Roger L. Marsh, 68, of Cullman arrested on McNabb Road SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Kenneth W. Holladay Jr., 27, of Somerville arrested on Highway 31 N.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: Michael J. McDuffee, 40, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Street NW/ Cleveland Avenue NW.
Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6-10
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jodie Faye Aaron, 36, arrested on I-65.
Attempting to elude: Brandon Lamar Addie, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: Jessica Ann Baker, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- sell/distribute of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband, negotiating a worthless instrument: Heldred Elizabeth Casmiro, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Joshua Allen Curvin, 24, arrested on County Road 557.
Public intoxication: Ashley Marie Fulenwider, 34, arrested on Highway 91.
Motion to revoke bond- burglary-residence with force (two counts): Miles Jamal Hawkins, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Robert L. Hollis Jr., 43, arrested on Main Avenue/ 9th Street SE.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Andrew Sebastian Kreps, 28, arrested on County Road 565.
Failure to appear- assault-domestic, harassment, family (two counts); assault- domestic, menacing, strong arm; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing police: Brent Tyler Lynn, 31, arrested on Highway 278 W/ County Road 420.
Failure to appear- driving without a driver's license in possession: Christopher Ryan Moore, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Andrew Blake Phillips, 26, arrested on County Road 1223.
Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle: James Isaac Tanner Jr., 29, arrested on Cobb Avenue SW.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Kendra Shay Waters, 27, arrested on County Road 565.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude, operating vehicle with expired tag, driving while license is suspended, exceeding reasonable road speed, fail to stop, failure to signal, improper lane usage, lane change without proper signal, operating vehicle without insurance: Christopher Wayne Williams, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6-11
Assault- harassment: Amanda Lashay Ashley. 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault- domestic, menacing, strong arm: Gregory Felton Lee Bell, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family; harassment- family: Gregory Felton Lee Bell Jr., 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: failure to appear: larceny/ theft- theft of article from vehicle (six counts); motion to revoke bond- larceny/ theft- theft of article from vehicle (six counts), larceny/theft- theft of vehicle parts, violation of domestic violence protection order: Michael Miller Coates, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Assault- harassment: Katelyn Brianne Foster, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Ashely Marie Fulenwider, 34, arrested on Schwaiger Road.
Failure to appear: buying/receiving stolen property: Jerry Lee Gibson, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude; failure to appear: attempting to elude, and reckless driving: Miles Jamal Hawkins, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, buying/receiving stolen property: Bradley Lee Miller, 31, arrested on County Road 1175.
Probation revocation- possession of dangerous drugs; sex offense- SORNA; failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement; failure to appear- sex offender reporting and registration requirements: Jefferey Dewayne Scott, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- harassment: Lisa Darlene Shaver, 53, arrested on 1st Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended (two counts): Jason Howard South, 43, arrested on County Road 1168.
Failure to appear- driver's license not in possession, driving while license suspended: Andrew Louis Spivey, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Larceny/theft- theft- miscellaneous: Bubba Wayne Walkers, 47, arrested at Fairview Dollar General.
Failure to appear- sex offender- violation of travel restrictions, failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement (two counts): Steven Andrew Waters, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Auto theft; unauthorized use of vehicle. no force (joyriding); failure to appear: possession of drug paraphernalia: Sharla Diane Naylor Wilson, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
6-12
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear: possession of drug paraphernalia: Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 29, arrested on County Road 972.
Public intoxication: Jefferey Allen Denney, 32, arrested on County Road 1651/ County Road 1678.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Jan Meredith Esposito, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault: Robert Jason Marshall, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, possession of dangerous drugs: David Eric Sanders, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Gary Lynn Smith, 53, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Gregory Blake Story, 32, arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Martin Wayne Stricklin, 53, arrested on County Road 1114.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: James Isaac Tanner Jr., 29, arrested on County Road 972.
Child abuse- simple, family; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Sharon Dean West, 55, arrested on County Road 1509.
6-13
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia: Penny Jane Brown, 45, arrested on County Road 734.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: David Lee Ford, 42, arrested on Highway 69 S.
Possession of methamphetamine: Kristopher Hyde Grund, 30, arrested 30, arrested on County Road 1030.
Giving false identification to law enforcement: Jagger Brock Humphrey, 22, arrested on County Road 490.
Negotiation worthless instrument: Ronald James Morton, 51, arrested on County Road 1030.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, driving while license is suspended: Jeremy Wayne Stevens, 40, arrested at the Eva Dollar General.
