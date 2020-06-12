Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
6-10
Sexual abuse of child under 12: Rick A. Houston, 63, of Cullman arrested on 6th Street SW.
Sexual abuse, second degree: Johnny W. Sanders, 70, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft or property, fourth degree: Wendy S. Rogers, 43, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6-11
Theft of lost property: Brandon W. Gates, 26, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: George R. Burbage, 45, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft or property, fourth degree (two counts); theft of property, third degree: Christopher N. Brizendine, 45, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, first degree: Daniel J. Sims, 32, of Cullman arrested on Cherokee Avenue.
Failure to appear- speeding: Kimberly M. Turney, 45, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
6-8
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Michael Wade Box, 21, arrested in Priceville.
Contributing to truancy: Betty Weldon Campbell, 75, arrested on County Road 1699.
Failure to appear- improper lane change: Jerimiah Ross Cantrell, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Tristan Dewayne Cofield, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Tyler Jordan Gaddis, 25, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Christian Lewayne Lamons, 21, arrested on County Road 490.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Abraham Jeremiah Martin, 42, arrested on County Road 222.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: James Lassiter Pullium, 34, arrested on Patton Drive.
Motion to revoke bond- theft of property, first degree; motion to revoke bond- burglary, third degree: Derek Alan Rice, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Christopher Coy Shelby, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Justin Dale Wise, 35, arrested on County Road 818.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Michaela Danielle Woodall, 23, arrested at Montes Auto Salvage.
6-9
Probation violation/unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Jessica Lynne Armstrong, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession/use of credit or debit card (old charge) (four counts): George Richard Burbage, 45, arrested at the Dora Police Department.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; reckless endangerment; unauthorized use of a vehicle: James Eric Deason, 33, arrested at the Dora Police Department.
Probation violation- electronic solicitation of child: Zachary Walker Murphy, 34, arrested at Morgan County Jail.
Driving while revoked; unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- personal use; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Lynn Steve Pruitt, 39, arrested on County Road 437.
Probation violation/unlawful possession of controlled substance: Brandon James Ross, 27, arrested on County Road 1194.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): James Edward Strong, 56, arrested on Fairview Road.
Violation domestic violence protection order: James Blake Vaughn, 44, arrested on County Road 594.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Ryan Allen Watson, 30, arrested on Highway 278.
6-10
Criminal trespass, third degree; failure to appear – identity theft; receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Christopher Neal Brizendine, 45, arrested on County Road 222.
Criminal possession of forged instrument, first degree: Eric Reese Chumley, 20, arrested in Garden City.
Public intoxication: Colleen Ellen Davis, 38, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Charles Dewayne Glasscock, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Austin Dewayne Isbell, 18, arrested on County Road 222.
Theft of property, first degree; unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (with theft): Genesis Michael Lindsey, 40, arrested in Priceville.
Failure to appear- windshield obstruction: Glenn Wayne Newman, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Clifton Ray Skinner, 43, arrested on County Road 1071.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Amanda Hope Wright, 34, arrested on County Road 222.
