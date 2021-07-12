Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-9
Receiving stolen property, first degree; unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Cary J. Oden, 26, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failures to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia: Bonnie L. Still, 52, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia: Cristina L. Schafer, 43, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs: Anthony L. Anderson, 33, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jason O. Surrett, 36, of Hanceville arrested on Logan Street SW/ Morgan Avenue SW.
Public intoxication: Jason P. Caretti, 46, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SE.
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance: Stacie L. Marsh, 34, of Blountsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-10
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Kristy L. Houston, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- violation of nuisance order; theft of property, fourth degree; animals running at large; driving while suspended (three counts); running a red light; improper tires; expired tag; insurance violation; leaving the scene of an accident: Robert D. Hooper, 39, of Cullman arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW/ Main Avenue.
Theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Cary J. Oden, 26, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle; unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance: Douglas E. Lowery, Jr., 26, of Crane Hill arrested on Field of Miracles Drive SW/ Main Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication: Larry A. Waid, 35, of Cullman arrested on County Road 1315.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude, DUI, failure to register vehicle (four counts), driving while revoked (two counts), running a stop sign, insurance violation (two counts), driving without a license: Merlin E. Thomas, 39, of Holly Pond arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Alice G. Swann, 49, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-11
DUI: John D. Bachelor, 23, of Cullman arrested on Highway 69/ Highway 278.
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Tristan D. Cofield, 23, of Cullman arrested on White Circle SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Larry D. Waid, 35, of Cullman arrested on 1st Avenue SE.
DUI: Zakary B. Stewart, 21, of Hanceville arrested on Bolte Road SE.
Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-8
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Theresa Scott Adams, 51, arrested on County Road 1237.
Driving under the influence (alcohol): Ronald Keith Bearden, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Timothy Ray Blevins, 40, arrested on County Road 1237.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; open container- alcohol in vehicle: Andy Louis Browning, 29, arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Assault- domestic: Pamela K. Burns, 62, arrested on Wesley Avenue N.
Probation revoked- burglary- residence- force; unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (five counts); forgery- counterfeiting; theft of property- $1,500-$2,500; illegal possession/use of credit card: Karlaton Shelton Evans, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass: Katelyn Brianne Foster, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs, open container- alcohol in vehicle: Mechelle Leann Jones, 26, arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Patrick Eric Jones, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Assault- domestic: Brandon Dewayne Lands, 30, arrested on Short Road.
Assault- domestic: Lewis Pride Ledford, 52, arrested on Wesley Avenue N.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana: Billie Yeanette Stanford, 44, arrested on County Road 1237.
Assault- domestic- menacing, kidnapping- unlawful restraint: Jeremy Dewayne Wilbanks, 35, arrested on Highway 31 N.
Theft from residence- $500- less than $1,500: Dylan Dakota Witt, 25, arrested on Highway 278/ Highway 79.
7-9
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument (three counts): Christopher Eugene Burgess, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Family offense- causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Monique Jacklyn Callio, 44, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Assault- domestic- harassment: Caleb Ethan Cruce, 18, arrested on County Road 447.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Sarah Beth Gurganious, 24, arrested on County Road 1371.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Whitney Nicole Hall, 34, arrested on County Road 601.
Forgery- checks: Charles Rachon Kinney, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- criminal mischief, first degree: Joshua Blake McDonald, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Auto theft: Haywood Lawrence Murray Jr., 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Assault, harassment; sexual abuse, first degree: Rex Earl Pilgrim, 65, arrested on County Road 984.
Public intoxication: Bart Anthony Rye, 48, arrested on County Road 765.
Possession of amphetamine; possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana; failure to appear- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs (two counts): Cristina Lynn Schafer, 43, arrested on County Road 1321.
7-10
Probation violation- burglary-residence- force (five counts); failure to appear- driving while license suspended, improper lights, leaving the scene of an accident: David Eric Evans, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of opium or derivative; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Abigail Brianna Freeman, 24, arrested on County Road 222.
Possession of dangerous drugs, driving under the influence (alcohol): Terry Gene Scott, 59, arrested on Industrial Drive/ Cherokee Avenue.
Buying/receiving stolen property; failure to appear- open container- alcohol in vehicle, driving while license suspended (six counts), failure/refusal to display insurance, operating vehicle without insurance (two counts), switched tag (two counts): Merlin Eugene Thomas, 39, arrested at Missionary Baptist.
7-11
Failure to appear- identity theft, theft from public building- $500- less than $1,500, driving while license suspended: Christopher Neal Brizendine, 46, arrested on County Road 222.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Heather Lee Murphey, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
