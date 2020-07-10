Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
7-7
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Jesse W. Watts, 35, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Carrying a pistol without a license: Anthony M. Sturgeon, 24, of Hanceville arrested on Avenue C SE/11th Street SE.
Failure to appear- speeding, insurance violation: Zachary D. Ballenger, 23, of Baileyton arrested on Avenue C SE/11th Street SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Glenda J. Ragsdale, 73, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Failure to appear- following too close: Jeffery S. Mickle, 39, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157/I-65.
Burglary, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Katherine L. Bartee, 37, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Avenue NE.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass, third degree (two counts): Destiney N. Morgan, 22, of Blountsville arrested on Highway 278 E.
7-8
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Joseph R. Hutchins Jr., 33, of Leeds arrested on Camellia Circle SW.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: Billy F. Curvin, 62, of Hanceville arrested on 5th Street SW/Denson Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Tiffany L. Anders, 30, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Daiquiri T. Powell, 30, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-9
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Cassie E. Taylor, 31, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, insurance violation (three counts), driving without a license (two counts), driving without registration (three counts), failure to register vehicle: Dachery D. Bagwell, 28, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Kyle B. Manord, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: Graham S. Williamson, 22, of Cullman arrested on 1st Street NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation: Brenda S. Collins, 38, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Johnnie W. Hooper, 65, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:
7-7
Possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Lydia Beth Bullard, 35, arrested on County Road 1719.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Patrick Scott Creel, 44, arrested on County Road 1719.
Harassment: Stephen Austin Davis, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jesse Elijah Durham, 38, arrested on County Road 1719.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Cheryl Marie Edwards, 53, arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Douglas Leon Green, 55, arrested at Priceville Raceway.
Public intoxication: Corina Linette Massey, 19, arrested at Good Hope Pilot.
Grand jury- burglary, third degree: Joey Lee McDuffie, 35, arrested at Dodge City Ace Hardware.
DUI- influence of alcohol, driving without a license, failure to appear- leaving the scene-misdemeanor: Jimmy Cleveland Phillips, 58, arrested on Highway 278 E/County Road 1615.
Criminal mischief, third degree; driving while revoked; receiving stolen property, first degree: Adam Dale Pitts, 40, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 216.
Failures to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Timothy Salter, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Amanda Charlene Sivils, 38, arrested on County Road 1719.
Domestic violence, third degree- criminal mischief, second degree: Brandon Lee Swann, 28, arrested on Highway 91.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Ricky Wayne Thomas, 58, arrested on County Road 1719.
Receiving stolen property, second degree: Larry Shane Willingham, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-8
Carrying pistol without license: Harley Davidson Benafield, 21, arrested on County Road 1568.
Probation violation- theft of property, first degree; failure to appear- burglary, third degree; theft of property, second degree: Clifford Wayne Gean Jr., 24, arrested on County Road 375.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence, driving while suspended: Jamie Olivia Allene Hampton, 28, arrested at the Cullman Courthouse.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Cassie Danielle Harbison, 30, arrested on County Road 275.
Obstructing government operations; reckless endangerment: Brittany Luann Lane, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Alan Bradley Mathis, 40, arrested on County Road 437.
Bail jumping- possession of drug paraphernalia: Randall Lee Parris, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Kristi Jean Roberts, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Tonya Alise Stephens, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
