Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
7-7
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Ayla E. Wolford, 28, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-8
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance: Michael A. Oliver, 43, of Cullman arrested on Cleveland Avenue SW.
Public intoxication: Ricky D. Fanning, 29, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Shaun M. Sizemore, 38, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:
7-6
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana: Keith Tyler Aldijaili, 26, arrested on Ward Avenue/ 3rd Street.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault, kidnapping: Reese Isiah Carnes, 19, arrested at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended: Kenny Lynn Chappell, 51, arrested on Highway 278 E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua Trey Collins, 31, arrested on County Road 307/ County Road 813.
Possession of heroin, driving under the influence (controlled substance): James Larry Dingler, Jr., 27, arrested on Highway 69 S/ County Road 233.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Draven Kayne Hale, 22, arrested at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument (four counts), failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Jason Lee Harris, 33, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
Failure to appear- operating vehicle without insurance: Catherine Lynn Johnson, 21, arrested on County Road 307/ County Road 813.
Criminal mischief, criminal trespass: Clay Daniel Judkins, 32, arrested on County Road 399.
Harassing communications: Brian Anthony Raines, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic- harassment- family (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Phillip Aaron Steele, 23, arrested on County Road 1742.
7-7
Driving under the influence (alcohol): Randall Heath Braswell, 44, arrested at Circle K on Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Cody Lemark Clay, 32, arrested on County Road 1087.
Probation violation- theft of property ($1500-$2,500), theft of property ($500- less than $1,500): Kevin Lynn Cooper, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- theft of property ($1,500-$2,500): Cristy Lynn Franklin, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Jennifer Nicole Godsey, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Catherine Corrina Goins, 34, arrested on County Road 1816.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Sheila Ann Henderson, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Operating vehicle without insurance, failure to appear- improper tag classification, driving while license suspended (two counts): Timmy Lemark Hines, 58, arrested at Dollar General/I-65.
Failure to appear- negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument: David Randall Hurst, 61, arrested on Highway 278.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended (two counts): Ashley Danielle Loggins, 34, arrested on County Road 520.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, auto theft: Cary James Oden, 26, arrested on County Road 520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.