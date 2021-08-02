Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-30
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving without license (two counts): Autumn E. Fuller, 26 of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
Leaving the scene of an accident: Jody L. Hankins, 40, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: David M. Elsberry, 37, of Cropwell arrested on County Road 437/I-65.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts); expired tag; insurance violation: Heath K. Johnson, 35, of Cullman arrested on Childhaven Road.
Trafficking; unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property, second degree: Annie R. Wood, 53, of Cullman arrested on County Road 1175.
Driving under the influence: Karen R. Moore, 48, of Addison arrested on Highway 278/County Road 469.
Forgery, third degree; possession of forged instrument, third degree: Joseph L. Harris, 33, of Eva arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Byron G. Nixon, 47, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-31
Domestic violence: David E. Sanders, 32, of Cullman arrested on Tidwell Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of service: Richard B. Baldwin, 47, of Crane Hill arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- Possession of drug paraphernalia: Felicia P. Simmons, 34, of Somerville arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- Theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, reckless endangerment, driving while suspended: Lee Z. McClellan, 30, of Falkville arrested on McNabb Drive.
Driving under the influence (controlled substance); unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Paula L. Highland, 39, of Ashford arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended; insurance violation; inoperable brake lights; open container in a vehicle: Kandice L. Keeton, 33, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Larry A. Smith, 35, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia; improper turn: Timothy L. Hicks, 36, of Cullman arrested on Morgan Avenue SW.
8-1
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Tracy D. Winnett, 49, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Martha N. Gable, 28, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; insurance violation: Chadd L. Delong, 40, of Fultondale arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-30
Public intoxication: Cleveland Armon Billups, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude a police officer: Thomas Taylor Boyd, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- rape; strong arm: sodomy; with a woman strong arm: Jackson Matthew Hall, 30 arrested at Federal Correction Institution/Talladega.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts): Amber Deann Howton, 27, arrested on I-65/289 mile marker.
Domestic assault (harassment/family): Brandon Dewayne Minter, 40, arrested on County Road 1763.
Assault/harassment: Brandi Nichols, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault (harassment/family): Byron Gamble Nixon, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Plea agreement- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Randall Lee Parris, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Nathan Allen Powell, 30, arrested on County Road 1367.
Plea agreement- auto theft: Ashley Cheyenne Pugh, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine: Anthony Dale Sutton, 28, arrested on Saver Road.
Resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations: Eric Dron Taylor, 22, arrested on Highway 69.
Plea agreement- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle: Kielynn Blane Terry, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Lisa Inez Tucker, 42, arrested on County Road 1435.
7-31
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Richard Bruce Baldwin, 47, arrested on County Road 709/County Road 716.
Motion to revoke bond- theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500; theft of property, 2nd degree, $500-less than $1500; theft-miscellaneous $500 or less; failure to appear- driving while license suspended; operating vehicle without insurance: Dakota William Mich Copeland, 26, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Public intoxication: Ronald Keith Graham, 49, arrested at Dollar General on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- possession of burglars tools; burglary-residence/force; possession of drug paraphernalia: Trey Brittian Guthery, 27, arrested at Blount County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Christopher Chase Henry, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Cody Wade Pate, 35, arrested on Bolte Road/Jennifer Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Rhonda Phillips, 34, arrested on County Road 946.
Failure to appear- burglary-(residence-no force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; driving while license suspended; no liability insurance: Larry Andrew Smith, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: Jason Lee Stancil, 51, arrested at Plainview Baptist on Highway 278.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Heather Lynn Williams, 34, arrested on Highway 157.
Assault- Harassment: Larry Wayne Williams, 72, arrested on County Road 1273.
8-1
Public intoxication: Russanne Michelle Baggett, 49, arrested on County Road 717.
Drug trafficking; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to register a vehicle: Timothy Ray Briscoe, 56, arrested on Highway 157.
Public intoxication: Nichole Lee Burton, 36, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 747.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended (four counts): Chadd Lee Delong, 40, arrested on Highway 69 S.
Drunk/addict in possession of a firearm: Jason Michael Johnson, 42, arrested on Cemetery Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael Cameron Morgan, 21, arrested on County Road 109/County Road 110.
Public intoxication: Michael Andrew Motherway, 32, arrested on County Road 312.
Shoplifting-less than $500; attempting to elude a police officer: Robert Shane Raymond, 39, arrested on I-65/299 on ramp.
Assault- harassment: Jessica Cloe Tanner, 28, arrested on County Road 1515.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.