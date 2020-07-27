Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-24
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Richard L. Allaire Jr., 60, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance: Deidra A. Tidwell, 47, of Lynn arrested in Shelby County.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Cody J. Walmsley, 21, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespass, third degree: Brittney N. Smith, 33, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Michael J. Sparman, 22, arrested in Empire, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Shara L. Smith, 48, of Warrior arrested on Olive Street SW.
Public intoxication; providing false information to law enforcement: Chasity N. Jones, 32, of Warrior arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
Providing false information to law enforcement, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Andrew J. Daniel, 34, of Jasper arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
7-25
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance: Amos M. Aaron, 34, of Hanceville arrested on Commerce Avenue NW.
Public intoxication: Stephanie L. Denard, 35, of Trinity arrested on Commerce Avenue NW.
Theft of property, first degree; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; failure to appear- insurance violation (two counts); driving while revoked; switched tag: Anthony J. Perkins, 27, of Arab arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Forgery, third degree; possession of forged instrument, third degree: Katherine L. Bartee, 37, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, disorderly conduct, minor in possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage: Brooklyn N. Wilson, 19, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-26
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts): Paul L. Skinner, 46, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Dylan R. Walker, 22, of Hanceville arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley C. Pugh, 20, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Justin L. Clarke, 40, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Steven R. Coots, 48, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree: Rachel L. Lay, 29, of Cullman arrested on 1st Street SW.
Failure to appear- harassment: Kevin E. Crabtree, 40, of Hanceville arrested on County Road 473.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-23
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Richard Shane Barnett, 20, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance; violation of domestic violence protection order: Griffin Eli Creasey, 23, arrested on Highway 278 W/County Road 403.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Cory Wayne Hamby, 32, arrested on US 31/County Road 616.
Burglary, third degree: Dusten Wayne Lunsford, 36, arrested on County Road 234.
7-24
Contempt of court: Jacob Ray Cantrell, 27, arrested on Highway 31/Highway 91.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Ashley Michelle Church, 30, arrested on Highway 157/County Road 1435.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Jarrett Dalton Cone, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance; violation of domestic violence protection order: Griffin Eli Creasey, 23, arrested on Highway 278W/County Road 403.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Jose Torido Cruce, 38, arrested on Chad Drive.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, third degree; theft of property, third degree: Brandon Ray Phillips, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
7-25
Harassing communications: Milton Ray Jackson, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Salomon Alejandro Perales, 28, arrested at the I-65 Rest Area.
Criminal mischief, third degree: Anthony James Perkins, 27, arrested on Handley Lane.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude; receiving stolen property, third degree: Anthony Jason Phillips, 39, arrested at the Walker County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Kimberly Deon Shelby, 31, arrested at Rest Area.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: Timothy Gregg Steele Jr., 23, arrested on Highway 67/County Road 1763.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Nikki Michelle Tubbs, 27, arrested on County Road 1247.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Aaron Alvin Wolford, 29, arrested on US-31.
7-26
Criminal trespass, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: James Ellis Campbell, 57, arrested on County Road 493.
Driving under the influence: Patricia Elaine Clark, 45, arrested on 278 W/County Road 401.
Domestic violence, third degree: Tashia Marie Drane, 35, arrested on County Road 1391.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree; resisting arrest: Jason Ray Hill, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary, third degree; fleeing/attempting to elude; theft of property, first degree; unlawful breaking & entering of a vehicle (with theft): Ashley Cheyenne Pugh, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Criminal trespass, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Antonyio Donell M. Purifoy, 29, arrested on Colony Road.
Failure to appear- carrying pistol without a license, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Paul Lee Skinner, 46, arrested on County Road 813/County Road 385.
