Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-23
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: Alan B. Mathis, 42, of Leeds arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); driving while license suspended (two counts); expired tag: Zachary G. Neely, 40, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: Morgan E. Reno, 23, of Fairmount, Indiana arrested on Highway 69 S.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude: Alexander J. Armalin, Jr., 40, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida arrested on Highway 69 S.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Dakota B. Bell, 31, of Blountsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-24
Failure to appear- no rabies tag; public intoxication; driving without license; driving under the influence (2 counts); failure to yield; driving while revoked: Cody W. Pate, 35, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Public intoxication: Kenya B. Susskin, 32, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 278 W.
Failure to appear- harassment; public intoxication; criminal mischief, second degree: Christopher J. Stroupe, 40, of Decatur arrested on Highway 31 N.
7-25
Theft of property, fourth degree: Rebecca O. Perotti, 39, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Jessica B. Garmon, 26, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Conner L. Pruett, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Disorderly conduct: Zachary C. Tyner, 28, of Hanceville arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- violation of nuisance order: Christopher B. Fisher, 31, of Eden, North Carolina arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving without a license: Catherine L. Thomason, 45, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Steven D. Coots, 31, of Cullman arrested on 8th Street SW.
Obstructing justice using false ID: Ronnie R. Millar, 39, of Cullman arrested on 8th Street SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Gerald G. Giles, 62, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-22
Domestic violence, third degree- harassing communications (three counts); causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision; allowing minors to consume alcohol: Holly LeMarie Benson, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Rodney Dewayne Boshell, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault: Jesse Lasal Burney, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Receiving stolen property: Caleb Ethan Cruce, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Vincent Scott Harrison, 32, arrested on County Road 1725.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Kyle Andrew Kitts, 20, arrested on Highway 69/ County Road 1579.
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Dallas Jordan Riddle, 24, arrested on County Road 1082/County Road 1088.
Simple assault: Trent Tyrone Tanner, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-23
Possession of paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jason Shane Bennett, 49, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Assault-child abuse (two counts): Cheyenne Leigh Burks, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Giving false identification to law enforcement; motion to revoke bond, obstruction-conditional release violation; buying/receiving stolen property: Larry Wayne Cox Jr., 57, arrested on Schaeffel Road.
Failure to appear- forgery/counterfeiting (three counts); forgery-forged instrument (three counts): Julie Anne Eldridge, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of synthetic narcotic; tampering with physical evidence: Kendra Diane Farley, 29, arrested on Highway 278 E/ Briarcliff Road.
Forgery-forged instrument: Jesse Dwight Gregory, 27, arrested on Allendale Lane.
Assault/Harassment: Jared Williams Hobson, 40, arrested on County Road 715.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: William Adam Ladner Jr., 64, arrested on County Road 1352.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Ashley Dawn Lott, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs (4 counts): Raul Martinez, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- assault/ child abuse (2 counts): Travis Uranus Moore, 35, arrested at the Pike County Jail.
Probation violation- forgery/counterfeiting: Phillip Aaron Steele, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Assault/child abuse (2 counts): Isaac Stone White, 24, arrested on County Road 248.
Probation violation- sex offender registration violation: Troy Curtis Wilson, 36, arrested on County Road 1776.
7-24
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; driving while license suspended: Ricky Dean Fanning, 29, arrested on County Road 1145/County Road 1136.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Jerry Lee Freeman, 48, arrested in Morgan County.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Dillion Thomas Gold, 26, arrested at Berlin Hardware.
Sex offender reporting/registration requirements: Larrydale Dewayne Grimmett, 52, arrested on Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kimberly Michelle Jenkins, 31, arrested at Citizens Bank/ Highway 278.
Failure to appear- operating vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended (2 counts); failure to stop at stop sign; no seat belt; operating vehicle without insurance (2 counts): Christopher Allen Reece, 48, arrested on County Road 431.
Assault/harassment: Jasmine Nicole Tubbs, 27, arrested on County Road 437.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Dylan Ray Walker, 23, arrested on County Road 490/County Road 587.
7-25
Aggravated assault-Menacing-other weapon; burglary-residence with force: Michael Andrew Buckelew, 33, arrested on County Road 1043.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: James Brian Echols, 44, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Failure to appear- larceny/theft of article from auto (3 counts): Jessica Brooke Garmon, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Anthony Tyrone Hall, 45, arrested on Blountsville Street.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jackie Jones, 56, arrested on Highway 278/Highway 157.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass: Ronnie Regina Millar, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Andrew Earl Parris, 42, arrested at Jones Chapel DG/ Highway 278.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle: Conner Luke Pruett, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Smuggling- promote prison contraband: Kenneth Jeffery Terry, 32, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Clinton Martin Williams, 31, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 703.
