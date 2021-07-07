Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
7-2
Theft of property, fourth degree: Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman arrested on Morgan Avenue/ 4th Street.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Bradley L. Miller, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree (three counts); resisting arrest; public intoxication; failure to obey lawful order; theft of property, fourth degree (seven counts): Trenton D. Smith, 26, of Hayden arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-3
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Thomas M. Marsh, 42, of Hanceville arrested in Hanceville.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, speeding, driving on the wrong side of road: Austin D. Wiley, 27, of Altoona arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card (two counts); theft of property, third degree: Robin L. Ritchie, 40, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest (two counts), public intoxication (two counts): Edward E. Thomas, 55, of Cullman arrested on Austin Avenue SW.
7-4
Failure to appear- attempting to elude, reckless driving, running a red light, improper light: William J. Wimbs, 46, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Dustin L. Smith, 28, of Hayden arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree (two counts); public intoxication; improper tires: Marissa A. Thomas, 30, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass: Leondo D. Suggs, 23, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Nicole A. Lee, 23, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence (controlled substance): Gregory D. Young, 68, of Hanceville arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a concealed weapon without permit: Jeffrey J. Parker, 57, of Berry arrested on Cherokee Ave Sw/Olive St. Sw.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass, third degree; driving without a license; violation of protection order: Christopher L. Sanford, 37, of Crane Hill arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-5
Failure to appear- driving while revoked (two counts), driving without a license (five counts), speeding (three counts), running a red light, insurance violation (five counts), failure to register vehicle( two counts): Cody W. Kunze, 28, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31 S.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Shea M. Marshell, 42, arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence: Johnathon F. Heaton, 43, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 E.
7-6
Driving under the influence: Jodie D. Williams, 40, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Avenue SE/ 16th Street SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Steven D. Coots, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Jeremy K. Sparkman, 43, of Birmingham arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jamie O. Simpson, 22, of Cullman arrested on 24th Street SW/ Cherokee Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
7-1
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Melisa Paige Armstrong, 19, arrested on Sportsman's Lake Road.
Public intoxication: Rodney Howard Carter Jr., 59, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Johnathan Dale Earwood, 50, arrested on Highway 31 N/ Highway 157 N.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Jerry Lee Gibson, 40, arrested on Highway 31/ Jeremy's Auto Sales.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): Donna Lee Hale, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Family offense- causing delinquency, or need of supervision: Kristy Marie Harris, 43, arrested on County Road 1145.
Probation revoked: sex offense- child fondling (female): David Scott Henderson, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sale of stolen property, less than $500: Ethan Lee Jackson, 22, arrested at Jewelers Cut.
Criminal trespass: Gage Leandor Scott Mccrary, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear: larceny/theft- miscellaneous, less than $500: Ashley Christian Todd Monroe, 35, arrested on Edmonson Road NE.
Drug trafficking; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more: Joe Louis Moody Jr., 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Stalking- second degree: David Aaron Morton, 53, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Payton Lynn Rodgers, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest: Tasha Dawn Sellers, 29, arrested at Kingdom Life Church.
Failure to appear: receiving stolen vehicle: Claude Fanklin Watley, 22, Birmingham City Jail.
Failure to appear: auto theft (two counts): Avery Nathanel Wimbs, 23, arrested on County Road 706.
7-2
Failure to appear: driving while suspended: William Zachary Aderhold, 41, arrested on County Road 468.
Probation violation- larceny/theft- miscellaneous, $500- less than $500: Christopher Dale Bryam, 39, arrested at the Limestone Correctional Facility.
Domestic violence, third degree (criminal trespass, second degree); possession of drug paraphernalia; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: William Aubrey Calloway, 28, arrested on Highway 278/ County Road 831.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Christina Beth Crisson, 29, arrested on County Road 469.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended( three counts), failure to register vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance: James Garrett Kelso, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possessing a forged instrument: Dustin Lake Smith, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Deletion Center.
Harassment: Timothy Steven Smith, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Edward Nash Suggs, 32, arrested on County Road 469.
Theft of property, second degree: Daniel Dean Williams, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-3
Grand jury- forged instrument: Kenijua Chanaye Carpenter, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Assault- domestic, simple assault, family: Matthew Dale Duncan, 34, arrested on County Sides Acres.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: William James Garmon, 29, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- speeding (construction zone- no workers): Cailee Ann Prince, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Forgery- checks; failure to appear: possession of drug paraphernalia: Robin Lee Ritchie, 40, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Probation violation: forgery- counterfeiting: Justin Wendell Sisk, 33, arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Larry Winston Whitehead lll, 45, arrested on Highway 67.
7-4
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Tyrone Daishawn Beebe, 24, arrested at Jack's Western Wear.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Trey Joseph Cunningham, 23, arrested on County Road 222/ County Road 469.
Public intoxication; disorderly conduct: Corey Michael Henderson, 33, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; driving under the influence: Benjamin Aaron Rylant, 32, arrested at Smith Lake Park,
Failure to appear: driving under the influence: Gary Smith, 61, arrested on Highway 69.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; promoting prison contraband; failure to appear: promoting prison contraband: Marissa Ann Thomas, 30, arrested at Greenbriar Exxon.
7-5
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Derek Braden Basinger, 30, arrested on I-65 mile marker 305.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Mark Anthony Bates, 43, arrested on County Road 46.
Receiving stolen vehicle: Jason Lee Davis, 35, arrested on County Road 46.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of heroin; possession of marijuana: Lauren Alexandra Harvey, 25, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW/ Lowe's.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Jeffrey Wayne Howard, 50, arrested on County Road 1564.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverage for private use; driving while license is suspended; driving under the influence: Erika Renee Lovett, 29, arrested on County Road 1564/ County Road 1585.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Christopher Lee Sanford, 37, arrested at the Trimble Supersaver.
