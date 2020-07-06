Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-1
Driving under the influence: Jeffrey D. King, 41, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree (seven counts): Christopher G. Welch, 26, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jimmy W. Lambert, 41, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear – driving under the influence (controlled substance); driving without license; public intoxication; domestic violence, third degree: Christopher L. Marlow, 35 of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession drug paraphernalia: Lisa I. Tucker, 41, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card; identity theft: Rachel M. Dasilva, 31, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
7-2
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher M. Joslyn, 65, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); driving while suspended (two counts); expired tag: Zachary G. Neely, 39, of Cullman arrested on Brunner Street NW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear – domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Michael J. McDuffee, 39, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; criminal trespass, third degree: Adam L. Uselton, 30, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Street SE.
Driving under the influence: Jonathan C. Ballenger, 31, of Hartselle arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Tammy L. Edmonds, 50, of Columbus, MS., arrested on Cleveland Avenue SW.
7-3
Failure to appear- driving without license: Jennifer R. Allen, 45, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- speeding: Kristi J. Webb, 44, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Deandra L. Stone, 43, of Cullman arrested on Olive street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree (seven counts): Kaytlen M. Welch, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Stephanie R. Niclo, 32, of Hanceville arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- running stop sign: Christopher A. Smith, 47, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-4
Public intoxication: Robert A. Porter, 39, of Union Grove arrested on Commerce Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- theft of services, fourth degree: Richard A. Baldwin, 46, of Crane Hill arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag: James A. Ford, 28, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, giving false name to law enforcement: Jerimiah R. Cantrell, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-5
Unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Robert R. Sanders, 48, of Cullman arrested on Commerce Ave NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-2
Failure to appear- driving while suspended (two counts), unlawful possession of controlled substance: Stacey Moore Armstrong, 40, arrested on County Road 1248/Highway 157.
Probation violation- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Lance Ryder Brasher, 31, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude, illegal possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Niomie Danille Daly, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Garrett Kane Hawkins, 18, arrested on County Road 62.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jeremy Edward Hogeland, 41, arrested on County Road 831/ Pleasant View Church.
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument: Leonda Roas Marksberry, 37, arrested at Stewarts Auto.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Arthur Junior Oden, 62, arrested on County Road 1428.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Angela Darlene Lemon Powell, 52, arrested on County Road 1428.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Avery Nathanel Wimbs, 22, arrested on US Highway 157.
7-3
Criminal trespass, third degree; domestic violence, third degree- criminal surveillance: Christopher Dalton Barnes, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, first degree (three counts); unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle with theft (two counts): Warren Dewayne Fanning, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of controlled substance; probation violation- unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Brian Ervin Guthery, 43, arrested on County Road 397.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Harley Shannon Holcomb, 21, arrested on County Road 397.
Disorderly conduct; domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Brian Aaron Knutson, 20, arrested on Nesmith Road.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest; failure to appear- assault, third degree; giving false name to law enforcement; resisting arrest: Jacob Eugene Moore, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-4
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jennifer Dianne James, 47, arrested at Econo Lodge.
Failure to appear- speeding: Billy Darron Key, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: James David Niles, 31, arrested at Econo Lodge.
Selling cigarettes to minors: Nancy Lawler Oliver, 52, arrested at SLP.
Failure to appear- assault, third degree: Adam Dale Pitts, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Disorderly conduct; obstructing government operations; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; resisting arrest: Tyler Daniel Thompson, 26, arrested at the Good Hope Pilot.
7-5
Driving under the influence- alcohol: Michael Hulon Bibby, 45, arrested on County Road 1224.
Failure to appear- promoting prison contraband, third degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Steven Wayne Carr, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Tony Lee Waldrop, 60, arrested on Highway 278W/County Road 1156.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Serena Rose Wynn, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
