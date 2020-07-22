Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-17
Theft of property, fourth degree: Rise A. Simmons, 39, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; theft by deception, fourth degree: Danah L. Rush, 21, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, first degree; unlawful possession/receiving a controlled substance: Johnathan S. Burns, 39, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Theodore V. Williams Jr.. 32, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
7-18
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dana L. Reyes, 51, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Robin L. Baker, 48, of Bailyeton arrested on US Highway 31 N.
7-19
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Michelle L. Yarbrough, 49, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street/Main Avenue.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: Coty L. Weaver, 30, of Cullman arrested on Ward Avenue SW/ 3rd Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua D. Blackmon, 35, of Vinemont arrested on Denson Avenue SW/ 1st Sreet SW.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude, criminal trespass: Dylan A. Mallard, 36, of Holly Pond arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Thomas A. Butler, 27, of Vinemont arrested on US Highway 157.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Kevin C. McCrory, 59, of Tennessee Ridge, Tennessee arrested on 24th Street/Cherokee Avenue.
7-20
Possession of drug paraphernalia; providing false information to law enforcement: Cassandra M. Metzger, 26, of Graysville arrested on Highway 31 N.
Criminal mischief, third degree: Larry W. Cox Jr., 56, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: William L. Roach, 43, of Hanceville arrested on 5th Street SW.
Minor in possession/consumption of alcoholic beverage: Christopher C. Hulsey, 20, of Cullman arrested on 4th Avenue SE.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Kevin D. Graves, 34, of Cullman arrested on Lincoln Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree- menacing; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Rodney A. Bailey , 47, of Cullman arrested on Dripping Springs Road NW.
7-21
Failure to appear- switched tag: Anthony W. Taylor, 35, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence- controlled substance: Tyler J. Roat, 22, of Cullman arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Lucas A. Boyd, 32, of Cullman arrested on Katherine Street NW.
