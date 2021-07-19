Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-16
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, first degree; criminal trespass, third degree (two counts); resisting arrest: Clinton A. Edge, 52, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
DUI: Charles D. Owens, 33, of Oakbrook, N.Y. arrested on I-65 mile marker 305.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); reckless endangerment; driving while suspended: Brittany L. Powell, 31, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Jeremy K. Anders, 29, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts); insurance violation; driving without a license; failure to register vehicle; open container in vehicle; driving while suspended: Savannah B. Noe, 29, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
7-17
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: William M. Hood, 58, of Decatur arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree (three counts); attempting to elude; insurance violation; expired tag; criminal trespass, third degree: Johnathan S. Uselton, 30, of Corinth, Mississippi arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7-18
Failure to appear- public intoxication (two counts), giving false information to law enforcement: Jerimiah R. Cantrell, 25, of Cullman arrested in Good Hope.
Failure to appear- public intoxication (six counts); theft of property, fourth degree: Alan B. Mathis, 42, of Leeds arrested on Highway 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-15
Assault, child abuse; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: driving while license suspended, switched tag: Shayla Marie Ford, 25, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
7-16
Failure to appear- burglary- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); driving while license suspended: Jeremy Keith Anders, 29, arrested on County Rd 1391.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts: Stacey Moore Armstrong, 41, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 1147.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole violation/revocation- larceny/theft- theft of property, second degree- $1500-$2500, second degree: Zachary Douglas Ballenger, 24, arrested on Highway 156/KFC.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; no plainly visible tag: Jeffery Heath Barbee, 25, arrested on I-65/ exit 308 ramp.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; open container- alcohol in a vehicle: Dekenerick Dewayne Butler, 36, arrested at Days Inn.
Burglary- residence-force: Haiden Nathaniel Corley, 20 , arrested at Birmingham Jail.
Appears in public place under the influence: Clinton Allen Edge, 52, arrested in Cullman County.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; throwing, dropping destructive or injurious material onto highway: Jamie David Marks, 55, arrested at Walker Brothers.
Probation violation- driving under the influence of alcohol: Rex Earl Pilgrim, 65, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Criminal trespassing enters/remains in dwelling: Leondo Deshon Suggs, 24, arrested on County Rd 1344.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: James Aaron Woodard, 62, arrested on County Road 1344.
7-17
Possession of opium or derivative: Bruce Wayne Bailey, 52, arrested on County Road 222.
Possession of methamphetamine: possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana; speeding above 55 miles per hour, highway under 4 lanes; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Bobby Dewayne Calvert, 54, arrested on Highway 69 S/ County Road 109.
Failure to appear- speeding above 55 miles per hour, highway under 4 lanes: Larry Dale Champion, 43, arrested at Walkers.
Failure to appear- burglary- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); larceny/theft of property, second degree- $1500-$2500: Alec Stavon Knight Cruz, 27, arrested on Bangor Avenue.
Assault, harassment: Jason Lee Davis, 35, arrested on County Road 501.
Assault, harassment: Nathaniel Shane Goodno Sr., 36, arrested on County Road 1690.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Amanda Ann Hollis, 47, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- sell/distribute amphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Selena Shealy Malcom, 41, arrested on County Rd 497.
Assault; harassment: Madison Michelle Saulnier, 21, arrested on County Road 677.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Daniel Scott Smith, 26, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
7-18
Failure to appear- possession of drugs: Floyd Shannon Collins, 47, arrested at County Road 1753/ Highway 67.
Failure to appear- sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Roman Dewayne Gunter, 29, arrested at Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- assault, harassment; violation of domestic violence protection order: Jeremy Austin Jacobs, 27, arrested on Highway 157/County Road 1188.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second offense; possession of drugs: Johnathon Scott Johnson, 40, arrested at Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of marijuana, second offense; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, fourth degree; driving with improper lights; driving with no seatbelt, second offense; operating vehicle without insurance; speed above 70 miles per hour, interstate highway, second degree: Brandon Wayne Lee, 29, arrested on Highway 278/Highway 157
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Sammie Lynn Martin, 60, arrested on County Road 1859.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Valerie Louise Smith, 37, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 1147.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: James Newton Thursby III, 34, arrested at Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Johnathon Wayne Warden, 28, arrested on County Road 517.
