Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
7-14
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal mischief, third degree; public health violation: Trey B. Guthery, 27, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, driving without a license: Tammy W. Thomas, 50, of Remlap arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Tracy S. Self, 47, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jacob L. Martin, 25, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Clayton E. Dillard, Jr., 42, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman arrested at the North Cullman Shopping Center.
7-15
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance; DUI- controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; improper lane usage: Chase E. Sullins, 31, of Cullman arrested on Main Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude, improper lane usage (two counts), insurance violation (three counts), reckless driving, expired tag, speeding (two counts), driving while suspended (two counts), running a red light, failure to signal: Ernesto Y. Lopez III, 41, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; carrying pistol without permit: Enrique A. Sosa, 20, of Blountsville arrested on Dahlke Drive.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Jerry R. Jenkins, 51, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Douglas E. Lowery, Jr., 26, of Crane Hill arrested on 4th Street SW/ Cleveland Avenue SW.
Criminal trespass, third degree; resisting arrest: Onis S. Harris, 29, of Vinemont arrested on 7th Street SE.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Justin A. Blood, 46, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- harassment: Brian L. Olsowy, 30, of Somerville arrested on Highway 157.
Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
7-12
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Christopher Lee Brown, 46, arrested at Cullman Regional.
Assault- child abuse: Kristi Lachelle Collins, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Chad Thurston Crutchfield, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): Jimmy Dale England, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana: Tracy Ann Garner, 39, arrested on County Road 1683.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana: Trenton Kyle Jones, 18, arrested at the I-65 exit 299 off ramp.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs: Benny Moore, 42, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence (alcohol): Gabriel Logan Roberts, 30, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Megan Leann Schuch, 29, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Public intoxication, public lewdness: Tracy Scott Self, 47, arrested on Moehring Road/ Doc Clemmons Road.
Assault- child abuse: David Allen Sharp, 43, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Driving while license suspended: Merlin Eugene Thomas, 39, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
7-13
Burglary- residence- force: Jeremy Chad Bates, 48, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher Cody Brown, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Forgery- possession of counterfeit object; larceny/theft- less than $500: Joshua Trey Collins, 31, arrested on County Road 222.
Burglary- non-residence- force: Barry Lynn Cox, 59, arrested on Highway 91.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; forgery- possession of counterfeit object (eight counts); larceny/theft- less than $500; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Andrew Michael Halik, 33, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- operating vehicle without insurance: Roger Paul McBrayer, 60, arrested on Walker Brothers on Highway 31.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, theft from residence- $500-less than $1,500: Kendra Lee Quinn, 42, arrested on Highway 91.
Possession of marijuana: Stevie Odell Rasnake, 63, arrested on Highway 91.
Theft of article from auto, failure to appear- driving while license suspended (three counts): Adrin Clint Rice, 47, arrested on Highway 91.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (no theft), theft- miscellaneous- $500-less than $1,500: Jonathon Lane Simmons, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs, promoting prison contraband (drugs), tampering with physical evidence: Loretta Lynette Simmons, 36, arrested at Grandma's Car Wash.
Promoting prison contraband (drugs), public intoxication: Leondo Deshon Suggs, 23, arrested on County Road 222.
Assault- domestic- harassment- family: Franklin Jason Turner, 42, arrested on County Road 504.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Kimberly Michelle Turney, 46, arrested on Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- no/improper tag light: Theodore Vann Williams, Jr., 33, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- open container-alcohol in a vehicle, driving while license suspended (two counts): Billy Keith Witcher, 55, arrested on County Road 842.
7-14
Domestic violence, third degree- criminal mischief, third degree: Bailey Auston Blair, 19, arrested on Pine Lane.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Bobby Dewayne Calvert, 54, arrested on Cobb Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence (alcohol): Steven Claude Chadderdon, 33, arrested on County Road 222/ County Road 831.
Burglary- non-residence- force, forgery- counterfeiting: Elizabeth Gail Chaney, 39, arrested on Haloway Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Clayton Eugene Dillard, Jr., 42, arrested on Schwaiger Road/ County Road 437.
Failure to appear- speeding above 70 mph- interstate: Dustin Anthony Kelso, 30, arrested at Welti Elementary.
Public intoxication: John Paul Korpita, 70, arrested on County Road 78.
Assault- domestic- harassment- family: Lara Hamby Langley, 57, arrested on Pine Lane SE.
Possession of methamphetamine: Juan Alba Lopez, 41, arrested on Fairpark Court.
Assault- domestic- harassment- family: Jeremy Brett Mathis, 49, arrested on County Road 1629.
Bail jumping- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Franklin Jason Turner, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
