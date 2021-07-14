Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
7-12
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Jacob D. Reed, 27, of Hanceville arrested on Ash Avenue NE.
Grand jury- murder; abuse of corpse; theft of property, first degree; manslaughter: Kayla S. Thursby, 34, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Megan L. Schuch, 29, of Union Grove arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, second degree; criminal mischief, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jordan N. Parson, 20, of Hanceville arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Wesley N. Garrett, 39, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia: Reyna N. Moctezuma, 23, of Hanceville arrested on Oak Manor Drive.
7-13
DUI: George G. Payne, 70, of Cullman arrested on Dahlke Drive NE/ Kress Street.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); criminal trespass, third degree (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Destiney N. Morgan, 23, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree: Jeffrey E. Ford, 50, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree; insurance violation; driving without a license: Christopher N. Brizendine, 46, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jeffery S. McCormick, 32, of Cullman arrested on Dripping Springs Road.
Attempted theft of property, first degree; forgery, second degree: Robert R. Taylor, Jr., 50, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Domestic violence, resisting arrest, criminal mischief: Clay D. Judkins, 32, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Tara M. Shine, 28, of Brookwood arrested on 6th Street SW.
