Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
7-10
Burglary, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Julia R. Maynor, 28, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary, third degree; illegal possession of prescription medicine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Julia R. Maynor, 28, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft or property, fourth degree: Ricky J. Waldrop, 37, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, second degree: Joshua M. Roden, 34, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Avenue SE.
7-11
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Jonathan D. Freeman, 22, of Hanceville arrested on 10th Street NE.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Alyssa R. Bailey, 20, of Hanceville arrested on 10th Street NE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Dennis S. Berry, 27, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jennifer L. Hays, 30, of Cullman arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Christian N. Lewis, 37, of Jasper arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Michael M. Coates, 46, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Samantha L. Vasquez, 23, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- expired tag, expired drivers license, insurance violation: Jessica A. Baker, 27, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Jeff L. Hill, 46, of Cullman arrested on Main Avenue SE.
7-12
Carrying pistol without permit: Gregory P. Wynn, 44, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Trafficking: Aleisha J. Judge, 44, of Union City, TN., arrested on Highway 157.
Trafficking: Jason A. Mobley, 39, of Martin, TN., arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Joel I. Border, 42, of Union Grove arrested on Olive Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley B. Hyde, 42, of Vinemont arrested on 2nd Avenue SE/3rd Street SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful possession receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Leslie H. Bell, 44, of Cullman arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
7-13
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Julie J. Edens, 46, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Colton D. Graham, 19, of Somerville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Kevin D. Graves, 34, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua B. Simmons, 43, of Hartselle arrested on Highway 31/County Road 1301.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7-9
Reckless endangerment: Shauna Dawn Aderholt, 39, arrested on County Road 216.
Harassment: David Adam Brown, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jerry Wayne Copeland, 35, arrested on County Road 1391.
Bail jumping- chemical endangerment of a child; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Randall Lee Parris, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Salomon Alejandro Perales, 28, arrested on County Road 1391.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Sabrina Ann Postulka, 19, arrested on Wooley Road.
Harassing communications (two counts): Michael Jeremy Pricer Jr., 46, arrested on Highway 31.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Kimberly Deon Shelby, 31, arrested on County Road 1391.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Frankie Ray South, 55, arrested on County Road 1391.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Patricia Kneece Weaver, 55, arrested on County Road 1391.
7-10
Assault, third degree; domestic violence, third degree- menacing: Tyler Chance Anders, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Chemical endangerment of a child: Alyssa Rana Bailey, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Cindy Lachell Bryan, 38, arrested on County Road 222
Burglary, third degree; illegal use of synthetic urine: Brittany Lynn Helms, 32, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Assault, second degree: Christopher J McKay, 54, arrested on County Road 1735.
Grand jury- robbery, first degree: Russell John Shelton, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Tyler Lamont Speakman, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief, second degree; harassment: Brian Heath Walker, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Probation revoked- possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, unlawful distribution of controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Patricia Kneece Weaver, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
7-11
Expired drivers license; improper lane usage; trafficking methamphetamine: Jessica Ann Baker, 27, arrested on County Road 437.
Domestic violence third degree harassment: Scotty Lee Back, 41, arrested on County Road 1098.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Candice Shea Cardwell, 39, arrested at the Birmingham Jail.
Domestic violence, third degree- criminal mischief, third degree: Eric Reese Chumley, 21, arrested on County Road 699.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Michael Miller Coates, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- aggravated child abuse: Jennifer Louise Hays, 30, arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Public intoxication: Jordan Reed Hinkle, 29, arrested on County Road 1353.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Bethany Nichole Kimbril, 22, arrested on County Road 1382.
Driving under the influence: Jerry Wayne Ledyard, 51, arrested on County Road 222.
Writ of arrest- child support: Christian Noel Lewis, 37, arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Trafficking in methamphetamine: Jacolby Connway Pitts, 31, arrested on County Road 437.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Charlie William Winters, 43, arrested at 291 Shell.
7-12
Failure to appear- negotiation of worthless instrument: Michael Aaron Coleman, 29, arrested on County Road 1660.
Probation violation- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Ashley Brooke Dye, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property first degree: Michelle Mae Osmon, 39, arrested on Mitchell Road NE.
Criminal use of defense spray; domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Marilyn Elaine Sauceda, 27, arrested on County Road 1577.
Cruelty to animals; possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Bridget Nichole Sears, 34, arrested on County Road 222.
