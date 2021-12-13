Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
12-10
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, first degree (two counts): Destiney K. Thompson, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal mischief; violation of the public health ordinance: Trey B. Guthery, 28, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
Harassment: Michael K. Roberts, 59, of Crane Hill arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Abdul S. Khan, 26, of Griffin, Georgia arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.
12-11
Driving under the influence: Georgia Lawson, 39, of Cullman, arrested on 11th Avenue SE.
12-12
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; insurance violation: Rodney A. Chambers, 41, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Jeffery T. Grimes, 35, of Danville arrested on 4th Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Reyna N. Moctezuma, 24, of Hanceville arrested on 4th Street SW.
Public intoxication; obstructing governmental operation: Brooke R. Bagwell, 34, of Cullman arrested on Field of Miracles Drive, SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment; obstructing governmental operations: Augustin R. Ventura Roman, 31, of Cullman arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
12-9
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Donna Marie Breeden, 50, arrested on 3rd Street SE/1st Avenue SE.
Burglary-residence (no force): Casey Ryan Carr, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Kyle Jake Goodman, 28, arrested on County Road 8/Highway 69S.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment: Betty Williams Heibert, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: Adam Kerry Lambert, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jacquelynne Michele Lawrence, 41, arrested on 3rd St. SE/Dollar General.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Brandie Sivley Millien, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: David Michael Navarro, 42, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 1145.
Failure to appear- Burglary-residence (force): Dakota Mardel Sapp, 24, arrested at Stuckey's/Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Joshua Keith Swann, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment; operating a vehicle without insurance: Lacey Nicole Thornton, 27, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 1145.
Attempting to elude a police officer; unauthorized use of an auto-no force (joyriding): Kevin Lee Wiley, 35, arrested on County Road 431.
12-10
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Emily Kristen Bigham, 26, arrested on Highway 278 W/County Road 1030.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Kenneth Dale Cason, 70, arrested on Willow Bend.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Gabriel Ray Gillilan, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Jeremy Dewayne Glasscock, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; improper tag classification: Michael Jason Green, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Zachary August McClendon, 32, arrested on Highway 69 S.
Terrorist threat: Carmel Anthony Messina, 18, arrested on County Road 7.
Buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more; possessing stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Cary James Oden, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended (two counts); driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a vehicle without insurance; switched tag: Brenda Ann Robertson, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Terry Lee Rodick, 64, arrested at Maximus Auto.
Obstruction-governmental operations; public intoxication: Tyler Daniel Thompson, 27, arrested on County Road 1223.
Failure to appear- shoplifting: Jodie Rachelle Washburn, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: William Eddie West Jr., 50, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 1615.
12-11
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- miscellaneous theft, less than $500; possessing stolen property: Anthony Mark Sturgeon, 26, arrested on County Road 715/County Road 702.
Child abuse-simple (family); possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Bobby Dean Walker, 50, arrested on Fire Station Road.
Child abuse-simple (family): Brandy Deann Walker, 41, arrested on Firestation Road.
Possession of heroin (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense (two counts): Ryan Alexander Wilkes, 27, arrested at Dale's/West Point.
Motion to revoke bond- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Stephanie Renae Williams, 45, arrested in Cullman.
12-12
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; domestic assault-harassment (family): Austin Kyle Abbott, 26, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- no liability insurance: Makayla Shay Bailey, 20, arrested on Highway 31.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Clayton Charles Blevins, 39, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Possession of an opium or derivative (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts): John Coy Denney, Jr., 52, arrested on Highway 278 W/County Road 946.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Daniel Ben Dobbins, 40, arrested on Highway 31.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: David Michael Eagle, 30, arrested on Highway 69 South/County Road 8.
Motion to revoke bond- receiving stolen property: Tammy Witcher Holt, 54, arrested on County Road 842.
Possession of opium or derivative; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Carrie Bridget Pelman Pate, 36, arrested on Highway 278 W/County Road 946.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic narcotics; public intoxication; carrying brass knuckles/sling shot: Jessica Taylor Pearce, 26, arrested on County Road 437/Good Hope Pilot.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: James Lloyd Poole, 72, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 851.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Joey Lee Reno, 30, arrested at the County Line.
Failure to appear- given false name/identity to law enforcement; public intoxication: Augustin Roman Ventura Roman, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Fraud/swindle-home repair; theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500; failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Daniel Sean Williams, 35, arrested on Highway 278/278 Rock Grocery.
