Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Saturday and Sunday:
8-9
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Alyssa M. Stallings, 22, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Gerald G. Giles, 61, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: James I. Tanner Jr., 28 of Cullman arrested on Dripping Springs Road NW.
Forgery third degree; possession of forged instrument third degree; theft or property fourth degree: Denise A. Tanner, 26, of Cullman arrested on Brunner Street NW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Joseph A. Giumarro, 35, of Hartselle arrested on I-65/Highway 31.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property, second degree: Bradley L. Miller, 30, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
8-9
Trafficking: Ronald A. Brasher, 36, of Town Creek arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Christopher S. Bell, 31, of Hanceville arrested in Blount County.
Public intoxication: William G. Shunk, 48, of Cullman arrested on 9th Street SW/9th Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Sharon D. Yarber, 49, of Cullman arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Warren D. Fanning, 33, of Hanceville arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-6
Theft of property, first degree: Amos Moses Aaron, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Improper lane usage; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding- reasonable and prudent: Joshua David Blackmon, 35, arrested on County Road 1224.
Motion to revoke bond- theft of property, first degree: James Ellis Campbell, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Larry Wayne Cox Jr., 56, arrested on Convent Road.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Cheryl Marie Edwards, 53, arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Michael Shane Gomer, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstruction- using false ID: Bronada Farr Hyde, 44, arrested on County Road 781.
Public intoxication: Larry Wayne Jones, 42, arrested in Welti.
Failure to register/establish SORNA; probation violation- failure to register/establish SORNA (two counts): Kevin Lee Laningham, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: Mandi Kae Speegle, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: Samantha Gail Annette Speegle, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8-7
Driving under the influence: Randall Todd Anderson, 33, arrested at Folsom Field.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Christopher Adam Gill, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked; possession of drug paraphernalia: Rachel Lynn Lay, 29, arrested on Bell Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- personal use; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Christopher Taylor, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8-8
Theft of property, fourth degree: Richard Lee Allaire Jr., 60, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession on controlled substance: Bridget Leanne Bailey, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault, second degree: Tyler Ephesians Boyd, 29, arrested at Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jay Dillon Dooley, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Zachary Lawrence Rassman, 27, arrested on Highway 91.
Driving under the influence: Damien C. Rodriguez Muniz, 23, arrested on County Road 222.
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Alyssa Mercedez Stallings, 22, arrested on County Road 747.
Disorderly conduct; obstructing government operations: Carla Marie Thomas, 48, arrested on County Road 119.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Aaron Kyle Turney, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8-9
Failure to appear- burglary, third degree; improper tag classification; theft of property, first degree; unlawful possession controlled substance: Christopher Shaunn Andrew Bell, 31, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Elisha Paul Crandall, 24, arrested on Morgan Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- open container in vehicle: Leonard Ray Doyle, 59, arrested on County Road 1030.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, first degree; theft of property, first degree (two counts): Jerry Taylor Jenkins, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Trent Alexander Payne, 24, arrested on Morgan Avenue.
Carrying pistol without license; possession of drug paraphernalia: Phillip Neal Pointer, 53, arrested on Highway 157.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Tosha Leanna Pritchett, 28, arrested on County Road 1769.
Public intoxication: Jodie Rachele Washburn, 39, arrested on County Road 803.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Lequinten Bernard Washington, 30, arrested on Morgan Avenue.
