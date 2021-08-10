Here is a look at the arrests that were reported for Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
8-6
Domestic violence, third degree: Linda D. Givens, 28, of Cullman arrested on Brunner Street NW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; false information to law enforcement officer; criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license; insurance violation: Michael A. Oliver, 43, of Cullman arrested on Dripping Springs Road NW.
Failure to appear- carrying a pistol without a permit; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Kevin C. Lindsey, 37, of Cullman arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary, second degree; unlawful possession /receiving of a controlled substance; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree (two counts): Douglas E. Lowery, Jr., 26, of Crane Hill arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident; failure to yield; insurance violation: Michael H. Bibby, 46, of Vinemont arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
8-7
Driving under the influence: Tori R. Pagan, 32, of Vinemont arrested on Second Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jamie A. Ford, 38, of Bessemer arrested on Highway 278 W.
Driving under the influence: Joseph R. Hutchins, Jr., 34, of Leeds arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest; attempting to elude, driving under the influence: Byron C. Ramsey, 39, of Blountsville arrested on Highway 278 E.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; driving under the influence (controlled substance): Melody A. Lott, 36, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Sunny K. McDonald, 44, of Cullman arrested on County Road 1242/County Road 1225.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; theft of property, fourth degree: Alexis S. Wade, 26, of Falkville arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (two counts); driving without a license, driving while revoked, expired tag: Dustin R. Sparkman, 44, of Hanceville, arrested on Highway 31 North/County Road 1288.
Driving under the influence: Floriberto Vazquez Becerra, 61, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/ Sportsman Lake Road.
8-8
Public intoxication: Lisa M. Tucker, 41, of Cullman arrested on Dripping Springs Road NW.
Theft of property, second degree: Adam L. Uselton, 31, of Cullman arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Mickey J. Willingham, 58, of Holly Pond arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to appear- resisting arrest; theft of property; criminal trespassing, third degree; public intoxication: Roy W. Roach II, 46, of Hanceville arrested on Veterans Road SW.
Public intoxication: Amber D. Walker, 21, of Jacksonville, arrested on Ash Avenue NE.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to signal, insurance violation: Wesley E. Burress, 36, of Hartselle, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
8-9
Failure to redeliver hired vehicle: Ellesha C. Lee, 38, of Logan arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to dim lights: Mason T. Naler, 21, of Cullman arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Lisa M. Tucker, 41, of Cullman arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear-driving without a license: Trevor L. Ponder, 30, of Cullman, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-5
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Travis Dewayne Brooks, 24. arrested on Main Street/Chevron.
Failure to appear- Operating/permitting operation without proper safety devices; driving without license (not in possession); driving under the influence of alcohol: Troy Alan Burdette, 53, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of Methamphetamine: Tammy Jo Cummings, 55, arrested on County Road 1555/County Road 1578.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended (two counts): Daniel Alexander Ellis, 41, arrested on Highway 31/County Road 594.
Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: David Michael Elsberry, 37, arrested on Highway 69/County Road 237.
Public intoxication: Autumn Skyi Harper, 25, arrested on County Road 1555.
Domestic assault; harassment (family): Anthony Patrick Hildreth, 38, arrested on County Road 223.
Domestic assault; harassment (family): Bradley Randolph Scott, 46, arrested on County Road 832.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Austin Michael Stottlemyer, 29, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 1605.
Failure to appear- domestic assault; harassment (family); driving while license suspended: Matthew Eric Thornton, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft (miscellaneous less than $500): Nicolas Aren Whitehead, 40, arrested on Highway 157 and I-65.
8-6
Domestic assault; harassment (family): Michael Hulon Bibby, 46, arrested on County Road 1224.
Drug trafficking; motion to revoke bond- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs (two counts): Tania Louise Brock, 45, arrested on County Road 437.
Theft/shoplifting (less than $500): Crystal Dawn Curington, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; probation violation- possession of methamphetamine; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of opium or derivative; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kendra Diane Farley, 29, arrested on County Road 747.
Harassing communications: Justin Tyler Farmer, 21, arrested on Highway 31.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument; violation of domestic violence protection order: Brandie Nicole Golden, 43, arrested on Highway 278 County Line.
Harassing communications: Kenneth Shane Guthery, 45, arrested on Highway 31.
Failure to appear- burglary residence- (with force); robbery residence (with other weapon): Christopher Isaiah Johnson, 28, arrested at the Irondale Police Department.
Shooting into occupied building; failure to appear- driving under the influence (other substance): Kevin Chase Lindsey, 37, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (with force); possession of drug paraphernalia, Douglas Edward Lowery Jr., 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Jose Efrain Martinez-Garcia, 35, arrested on I-65/Highway 69 S.
Aggravated assault-menacing (with gun): Talmedge E. McCay Jr., 62, arrested on County Road 504.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kolbi Lelana Miller, 19, arrested at Skateland.
Child abuse-simple (non-family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Elma Angela Orcutt, 32, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ronald Gregory Witcher, 62, arrested on Highway 278/Highway 157.
8-7
Public intoxication: Benjamin Michael Colee, 20, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of dangerous drugs: John Kyle Hollingsworth, 41, arrested on County Road 437/I-65.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Keshia Louise Martin, 32, arrested on County Road 1082/County Road 1114.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Zachary Griffin Neely, 40, arrested on I-65 NB/316 mile marker.
Promote prison contraband (drugs): Valerie Louise Smith, 38, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Parole Violation/Revocation- Possession of drugs (two counts); forged instrument, identity theft (two counts); theft (residence): Michela Westmoreland Wade, 46, arrested on I-65/316 mile marker.
8-8
Domestic assault; harassment (family): Haley Elizabeth Blackwood, 25, arrested on County Road 1161.
Domestic assault; harassment (family): William Kirt Blackwood, 26, arrested on County Road 1161.
Drug trafficking; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jamie Charnette Green, 49, arrested on Lick Creek Road/Highway 278.
Resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations: Jordan Lee Lancaster, 25, arrested on County Road 1114/Highway 157.
Aggravated assault-family (other weapon): Daleigha Hope Stanford, 31, arrested on County Road 832.
Probation revoked- aggravated assault-family (with knife): Isadore Turner III, 48, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude a police officer; public intoxication: Adam Lee Uselton, 31, arrested on Sheraton Road/Beech Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer: Mickey Joe Willingham, 58, arrested on County Road 1714.
Burglary-residence (no force); domestic assault-harassment (family): Connie Sue Wise, 37, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Joshua Thomas Wise, 38, arrested on County Road 1203.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.