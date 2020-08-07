Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
8-5
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while revoked: Harry W. Sterling, 65, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, driving while suspended, driving without license, failure to register vehicle: Megan L. Anderson, 24, of Semmes arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle and driving while suspended: Sherri L. Feezell, 46, of Addison arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: Cary J. Oden, 25, of Cullman arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
8-6
Failure to appear- giving false information to law enforcement: Erica S. Gordon, 30, of Cullman arrested in Hanceville.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; giving false information to law enforcement: Joshua D. Blackmon, 35, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- zoning law ordinance, driving without license, driving while revoked: Samuel A. Hook, 56, of Cullman arrested on Northwest Lane NW.
Theft of lost property, fourth degree: Randy J. Baker, 56, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Forgery, third degree; possession of forged instrument: Jace L. Henn, 24, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of lost property, fourth degree: Paula M. Williams, 54, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Bronada F. Hyde, 44, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
8-3
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Ira Carl Baker, 70, arrested on County Road 1122.
Probation violation- criminal mischief, first degree: Joshua Allen Dean, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jonathan Allen Fanning, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Hollie June Pate, 41, arrested on County Road 248.
Public intoxication: Brian Wesley Stewart, 36, arrested on Mize Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Pashinz Danielle Terrell, 19, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Nicole Hope Tuck, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempting to elude; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Lisa Ann White, 51, arrested on I-65.
8-4
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Nicole Lynn Alexander, 42, arrested on I-65.
Harassment: Coy Ray Brothers, 87, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment; unlawful imprisonment, second degree: Kent Lee Harris, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of prescription medicine: Kimberly Ann Lacy, 37, arrested on County Road 1855.
Chemical endangerment of a child: Naterila Denise Lamell, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): James Francis Lindberg, 40, arrested on I-65 North.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence, driving while suspended: Bama Schenell Murphy, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Johnny Lee Overton, 55, arrested on County Road 1609.
8-5
Burglary, third degree; criminal mischief, second degree; theft of property, first degree (three counts): Amos Moses Aaron, 34, arrested at Ryans Creek Baptist Church.
Failure to appear- drivers license not in possession: Byron Timothy Addsion, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- switched tag: Megan Lynne Anderson, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- personal use; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Lacie Michele Boyd, 23, arrested on County Road 1626.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Sherri Lynn Feezell. 46. arrested on Highway 278 West.
Failure to appear- failure to register/establish SORNA: Justin David Keehn, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Mary Ann Moore, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- personal use; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Robert Alan Peak, 29, arrested on County Road 1626.
Motion to revoke bond- theft of property, first degree: Jeremy Alan Runyon, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail jumping, second degree- theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Sharron Leane Simmons, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judges order- driving under the influence: Justin David Vincent, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Walter Alexander Williams, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
