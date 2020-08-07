Arrest LOGO
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:

8-5

Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while revoked: Harry W. Sterling, 65, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- insurance violation, driving while suspended, driving without license, failure to register vehicle: Megan L. Anderson, 24, of Semmes arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle and driving while suspended: Sherri L. Feezell, 46, of Addison arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic violence, third degree: Cary J. Oden, 25, of Cullman arrested on Denson Avenue SW.

8-6

Failure to appear- giving false information to law enforcement: Erica S. Gordon, 30, of Cullman arrested in Hanceville.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; giving false information to law enforcement: Joshua D. Blackmon, 35, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- zoning law ordinance, driving without license, driving while revoked: Samuel A. Hook, 56, of Cullman arrested on Northwest Lane NW.

Theft of lost property, fourth degree: Randy J. Baker, 56, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Forgery, third degree; possession of forged instrument: Jace L. Henn, 24, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of lost property, fourth degree: Paula M. Williams, 54, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: Bronada F. Hyde, 44, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:

8-3

Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Ira Carl Baker, 70, arrested on County Road 1122.

Probation violation- criminal mischief, first degree: Joshua Allen Dean, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jonathan Allen Fanning, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic violence, third degree harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Hollie June Pate, 41, arrested on County Road 248.

Public intoxication: Brian Wesley Stewart, 36, arrested on Mize Road.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Pashinz Danielle Terrell, 19, arrested at Smith Lake Park.

Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Nicole Hope Tuck, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Attempting to elude; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Lisa Ann White, 51, arrested on I-65.

8-4

Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Nicole Lynn Alexander, 42, arrested on I-65.

Harassment: Coy Ray Brothers, 87, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Harassment; unlawful imprisonment, second degree: Kent Lee Harris, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of prescription medicine: Kimberly Ann Lacy, 37, arrested on County Road 1855.

Chemical endangerment of a child: Naterila Denise Lamell, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of prescription medicine; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): James Francis Lindberg, 40, arrested on I-65 North.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence, driving while suspended: Bama Schenell Murphy, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Johnny Lee Overton, 55, arrested on County Road 1609.

8-5

Burglary, third degree; criminal mischief, second degree; theft of property, first degree (three counts): Amos Moses Aaron, 34, arrested at Ryans Creek Baptist Church.

Failure to appear- drivers license not in possession: Byron Timothy Addsion, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Failure to appear- switched tag: Megan Lynne Anderson, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- personal use; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Lacie Michele Boyd, 23, arrested on County Road 1626.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Sherri Lynn Feezell. 46. arrested on Highway 278 West.

Failure to appear- failure to register/establish SORNA: Justin David Keehn, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: Mary Ann Moore, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- personal use; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Robert Alan Peak, 29, arrested on County Road 1626.

Motion to revoke bond- theft of property, first degree: Jeremy Alan Runyon, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Bail jumping, second degree- theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Sharron Leane Simmons, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Judges order- driving under the influence: Justin David Vincent, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: Walter Alexander Williams, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

