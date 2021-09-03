Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
8-31
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Brelyn A. Smitherman, 24, of Cullman arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic Violence, third degree; Michael H. Aldijaili, 24, of Cullman arrested on Dialsdale Drive SW.
9-1
Failure to appear- public intoxication; disorderly conduct; theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespassing, third degree (four counts); receiving stolen property, fourth degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; insurance violation (two counts); no seat belt; failure to register vehicle; failure to signal; driving without a license (two counts); switched tag: Kenneth D. Pace, 35, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Terri C. Barnett, 28, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Public intoxication; Paul J. Gray, 55, of Franklin, Georgia arrested on Commerce Avenue/Highway 157.
9-2
Failure to appear- driving while suspended; running red light, failure to yield; switched tag; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation: Travis R. Walker, 22, of Hayden arrested on Highway 31 S.
Burglary, third degree; criminal mischief, first degree: Christopher L. Brown, 46, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Joseph M. Childers, 38, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: Broderick D. Flanigan, 27, arrested on Lessman Street SW.
Public intoxication: Paul J. Gray, 55, of Franklin, Georgia arrested on I-65 exit 310.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
8-30
Failure to appear- probation violation- unlawful possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Keelen Lee Duke, 40, arrested on County Road 831/County Road 836.
Unlawful breaking and entering in a vehicle: Joshua James Hankins, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- Illegal possession of alcohol; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Justin Terry Hicks, 27, arrested on US Highway 278 W/County Road 1168.
Child Abuse-simple (family) (three counts): Jessie Ray Perkins, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- forgery (other objects): Justin Wendell Sisk, 33, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; Kristian Edward Smith, 26, arrested on Highway 278 E/County Road 747.
8-31
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Crystal Reshay Bowden, 37, arrested on County Road 386.
Grand Jury arrest warrant- theft: Cody Lemark Clay, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- incest with minor; rape (strong arm); sodomy with a girl (strong arm): Clark Conley, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- flight/escape; escape- fugitive from justice: Tyler Dwight Dooley, 27, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- no political paid ad (two counts); use of official position for personal gain (three counts): Johnny Brant Dyer, 78, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft) (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Nathaniel Clay England, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); buying/receiving stolen property- $1500 or more; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Michael James McDuffee, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- theft- grand jury arrest warrant; buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Ballard Oshea Moody, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- flight/escape; escape (fugitive from justice); theft-grand jury arrest warrant; buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more: Robert Alan Peak, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault-harassment: Robert Allen Raymond, 41, arrested on County Road 735.
Public intoxication; criminal trespassing (enters/remains in premises): Antonio Villa Jr., 41, arrested on County Road 831.
9-1
Grand jury- aggravated assault (non-family- gun) (two counts): Natasha Marie Bagwell, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- burglary (non-residence- force); theft from residence; receiving stolen property: Daphane Audrianna Guthery, 21, arrested on Highway 69.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Christopher Shane Johnson, 34, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Grand Jury- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (drugs): Brittney Shea Lowe, 33, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault (non family- other weapon) (four counts); simple assault: Christian Blaine Sears, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault (non family- gun) (five counts): Kevin Blaine Sears, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary (residence- no force): Joshua Joel Skinner, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Grand jury- sexual abuse, first degree: Adam Nicolas Stuckey, 36, arrested on County Road 1438.
Grand jury- burglary (non-residence-force); theft from residence; possessing stolen property: AJ James York, 26, arrested on Highway 69.
