Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
8-3
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Devon M. McGaughy, 31, of Birmingham arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Jeffrey E. Ford, 49, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, second degree; attempting to elude; reckless endangerment: Kevin E. Crabtree, 40, of Hanceville arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jessica S. Stockman, 33, of Hayden arrested on Highway 31/Highway 91.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card: Christopher M. Brannan, 44, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31/Highway 91.
Theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Bashir P. Ruatti, 34, of Hanceville arrested on Olive Street SW
8-4
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Tracy L. Wade, 47, of Addison arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree; public intoxication (three counts), driving under the influence; attempting to elude; assault with bodily fluids; disorderly conduct (two counts): Tyler E. Boyd, 29, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
