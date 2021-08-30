Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-27
Burglary, third degree: Andrew E. Parris, 42, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Dameon S. Shaffer, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8-28
Theft of property, fourth degree: Sierra L. Garrison, 32, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157/Woodvale Drive NW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation (three counts); improper lane usage; driving under the influence; failure to register vehicle; switched tag; driving without a license: Brandon W. Lee, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Tammy Morrison, 51, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
8-29
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Tara M. Shine, 29, of Brookwood arrested on Morgan Avenue/3rd Street.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: Shauna N. Gilbert, 37, of Falkville arrested on Highway 157.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Randy J. McClendon, 40, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Michael D. Swann, 56, of Cullman arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear-assault, third degree; harassment, 2 counts: Austin L. Dodgen, 30, of Decatur arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua J. Hankins, 32, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Avenue SE.
Driving under the influence-controlled substance: Johnathon R. Barnes, 35, of Guntersville arrested on County Road 1339.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-26
Domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation: Michael Hulon Bibby, 46, arrested on County Road 1242/County Road 1225.
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving under the influence of alcohol: Shon Clark Burton, 48, arrested at Jones Chapel Dollar General.
Possession of methamphetamine: Melanie Sheree Gillis, 40, arrested at Good Hope Baptist.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Brittany Dyan Henderson, 34, arrested on Highway 31.
Financial exploitation of the elderly, first degree: William Ray Kelley, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Child abuse- simple- non-family; attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; soliciting a controlled substance crime; causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Michael Lee McGinnis, 40, arrested on Teem Road.
Failure to appear- simple assault; criminally negligent vehicular homicide (DUI): Bradford Neal Meeks, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Fraud-swindle/home repair; miscellaneous theft: Dustin Grant Quick Sr., 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8-27
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Mindi Michelle Colwell, 36, arrested at Stuckey's.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on a person/vehicle: Dennis Dwayne Drawdy, 46, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 866.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jeremy Clint Gable, 41, arrested on I-65/303 mile marker.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Marty Ray Hall, 47, arrested on Sportsman Lake Road/US 31 N.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): James Edward Hill, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Julie Kay Johnson, 23, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1619.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- driving while license suspended (two counts); reckless driving: Bryan David Mcintyre Jr., 36, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of methamphetamine: Andrew Earl Parris, 42, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia; gas drive-off (self-service)- failure to pay; attempting to elude a police officer: Dameon Shawn Shaffer, 24, arrested on County Road 520.
Failure to appear- auto theft: Aaron Robert Weaver, 36, arrested on I-65 exit 284.
Judge's order- possession of dangerous drugs, Patrick Braden Wiggins, 38, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
8-28
Burglary-residence (no force); criminal mischief-damage to private property; theft of article from auto; public intoxication: Ronald Raymond Garrison, Jr., 43, arrested on County Road 134.
Possession of a forged instrument (26 counts): Cade Daylon Hill, 22, arrested on County Road 532/County Road 533.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley Elizabeth McClure, 18, arrested on Highway 67/Highway 69 Sunoco.
Possession of methamphetamine: Judy Lynn Vance, 49, arrested on County Road 1339.
Driving while license suspended: Patrick Phillip Vaughn, 41, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Icsis Yvonne Washington, 18, arrested on Highway 67/Highway 69 Sunoco.
8-29
Assault-harassment: Bryan Donneal Alsup, 47, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear-assault-simple child abuse (family): Kenedi Suzane Bishop, 26, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- assault-simple child abuse (family): Austin Lee Dodgen, 30, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Judge's order- child support: Joseph Anthony Savage, 41, arrested on County Road 700.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Brelyn Allen Smitherman, 24, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 869.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Patrick Bryant Wilson, 52, arrested at Days Inn/Highway 278 W.
