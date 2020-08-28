Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
8-26
Disorderly conduct; condition release violation: Rachel L. Lay, 29, of Cullman arrested on Swafford Road. SW.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: David K. Drummond, 40, of Crane Hill arrested on US Highway 157.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Christopher S. Graves, 37, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Thomas B. Smith, 44, of Altoona arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury indictment for attempted robbery, first degree: Victor J. Johnson, 26, of Birmingham arrested on I-65/ Exit 282.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Mary K. Perrill, 48, of Hanceville arrested on Loring Street NW/ Ann Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag, insurance violation: Heath K. Johnson, 34, of Cullman arrested on Loring Street NW/Ann Street.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass (three counts): Kevin D. Graves,34, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
8-27
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree; insurance violation: Amber D. Sellers, 37, of Logan arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; no tag light: Kelsey A. Rainey, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; theft of property, fourth degree: Dustin R. Wise, 28, of Cullman arrested on US Highway 157.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Cecil D. Stover, 24, of Albertville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, no tag light: Jeremy A. Jacobs, 26, of Logan arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree: Morgan T. Moon, 29, of Guntersville arrested on Culpepper Street NW/ St. Joseph Drive NW.
Harassment: Dedrick A. Phillips, 43, of Huntsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault, third degree; failure to appear- public intoxication(five counts), criminal trespass, third degree( two counts), resisting arrest(two counts), criminal trespass, first degree, domestic violence, third degree, and attempting to elude: Tommy C. Pennington, 58, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Jessup L. Gentry, 28, of Vinemont arrested on US Highway 157.
