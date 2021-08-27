Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
8-25
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree (three counts); attempting to elude; criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation; expired tag: Johnathan S. Uselton, 30, of Corinth, Mississippi arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Malcolm D. Pack, 58, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license (two counts): David E. Evans, 41, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance: Jackie L. Walker, Jr., 25, of Cullman arrested on Dripping Springs Road NW/Hickory Avenue NW.
Chemical endangerment of a child: Jordan B. Parker, 26, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Steven R. Coots, 49, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
8-26
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Zachary G. Neely, 40, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- speeding: Billy D. Smith, 59, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Laina M. Fine, 32, of Cullman arrested on Oak Drive NE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
8-23
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Thelbert Eugene Brown, 61, arrested on County Road 1553.
Possession of opium or derivative: George Charles Cook, 57, arrested on County Road 1242/County Road 1241.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement: Larrydale Dewayne Grimmett, 52, arrested on County Road 1242/County Road 1241.
Bail jumping-buying/receiving stolen property (two counts): Jerry Taylor Jenkins, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest; running red light: Damon Paul Meyer, 25, arrested on 4th Street/Morgan Avenue.
Probation revoked- electronic solicitation of a child: Zachary Walker Murphy, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order, second offense: Trey Dekota Tucker, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jarrett Shane Weeks, 46, arrested on County Road 925.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Stacy Jo Williams, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8-24
Ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Ricky Joe Cowgill, 67, arrested on County Road 62.
Domestic assault-harassment (family) (two counts): Justin James Cryer, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Maria Harret Gollihue, 33, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 1616.
Failure to appear- expired tag; driving while license suspended: Cory Wayne Hamby, 33, arrested at Walkers/Highway 31 S.
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Amanda Ann Hollis, 48, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 1147.
Probation revoked- rape (strong arm): Michael Wayne James, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Jerry Taylor Jenkins, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Morgan Brianna Mikeal, 19, arrested on Highway 31.
Auto theft: Reyna Nicole Moctezuma, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8-25
Probation revoked- aggravated assault-domestic-menacing: Kevin Bartley Amick, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; speeding above 45 on a county road: Isaac Noble Binns, 26, arrested on Fairview Road.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Dolly Crystal Lacy Boatrite, 29, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1605.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Chad William Brown, 31, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Probation Revoked- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle: Melissa Ann Chambers, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-domestic, family: Austin Nathaniel Cupp, 30, arrested on Willow Bend Road.
Identity fraud (three counts); illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card (six counts): Kimberly Renee Goerner, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- rape (strong arm); sodomy- with a girl (strong arm); motion to revoke bond- rape (strong arm); sodomy with a woman (strong arm): Jackson Matthew Hall, 30, arrested at US Marshal Services, Huntsville.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Heather Shawn Elizabeth Lance, 23, arrested on Sportsman Lake Road.
Negotiating worthless instrument (two counts); failure to appear- obstructing police/harboring a fugitive; public intoxication; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Jonathan Kendrel Light, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- assault- harassment: Demetri Owen Miller, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Lawanda Moctezuma-Ramirez, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Cheranda Rita Mooney, 35, arrested on Fairview Road.
Probation revoked- forgery (checks) (three counts): Ronald James Morton, 51, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Dustin Ray Neal, 32, arrested on Highway 278/Holly Pond Co-op.
Disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Phyllis Ann Peace, 61, arrested on County Road 1566.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended (two counts): Dallas Chase Sandlin, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Bridgette Marne Turner, 38, arrested on County Road 1129.
Buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500: Stacey Shay Weller, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a court order: Nathan Wayne Whitfield, 38, arrested on County Road 1109.
