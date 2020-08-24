Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-21
Criminal trespass, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Breanna K. Manuele, 30, of Arab arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Daniel T. Green, Jr., 48, of Cullman arrested on County Road 1114/County Road 1129.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; domestic violence, third degree: Matthew R. Hall, 22, of Arley arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- improper light, failure to signal, driving while revoked, insurance violation, switched tag: Kelsey N. Bradford, 27, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Laura R. Swann, 41, of Westminster, Colo. arrested on Highway 157/Highway 69.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Ashley S. Peterson, 37, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Teresa J. Peterson, 56, of Hayden, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Driving under the influence: Jesse P. Phelps, 19, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31 S.
8-22
Public intoxication: Robin L. Baker, 48, of Baileyton arrested on Logan Street SW/Main Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Bradley L. Miller, 30, of Cullman arrested on I-65 exit 310.
8-23
Criminal trespass, third degree: Rachel L. Lay, 29, arrested on 5th Street SW.
Disorderly conduct: Robin L. Baker, 48, of Baileyton arrested on 4th Street SW/Hickory Avenue SW.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Rachel L. Lay, 29, of Cullman arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jimmy W. Lambert, 41, of Vinemont arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Megan S. Teague, 23, of Hanceville arrested on Olive Street SW.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: James A. Ford, 29, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW/Woodland Street NW.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Angela S. Williams, 53, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-20
Judges order- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Philip Lynn Beasley, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Christy Leann Black, 47, arrested on County Road 1545.
Failure to appear- burglary, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Sarah Kristina Corbin, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; unauthorized use of a vehicle: Standford Lamont Dukes, 44, arrested at the Bibb County Jail.
Extortion, first degree; extortion, second degree (two counts): Jonathan Daniel Garner, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving while suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia: Sherre Elizabeth Hasenbein, 45, arrested on Highway 278 E/County Road 1742.
Theft of lost property, first degree: Timothy Lawayne Holmes, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Robin Lee Ritchie, 40, arrested on Highway 278 E/County Road 1742.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Jonathan Kerry Smith, 46, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassing communication: Tyler Nelson Tipton, 24, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Harassing communication: Bradley Steven Vandiver, 53, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
8-21
Unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- personal use: Alex Wesley Coleman, 22, arrested on County Road 1117.
Probation violation: Jennifer Ann Gaddis, 36, arrested at The Rock.
Escape, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Jonathan Aaron Graham, 25, arrested at the Calera City Jail.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief, first degree; criminal mischief, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia (four counts); theft of property, first degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (four counts); unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (with theft): Rachel Lynn Lay, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument (three counts): Breanna Kera Manuele, 30, arrested on Highway 69/Highway 67.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Grady Lee Pope III, 30, arrested on County Road 1467.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- personal use: Courtney Rashard Sweeting, 30, arrested on County Road 1034.
Illegal possession of alcohol in dry county; possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance; failure to appear- unlawful possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Tina Louise Thompson, 41, arrested at Dollar General in Good Hope.
8-22
Motion to revoke bond- theft of property, first degree: Oliver Todd Brooks, 36, arrested at CRMC.
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Dan Lee Johnson, 43, arrested in Cullman.
Public intoxication: John T Mikel, 34, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 398.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Sarah Elaine Ryan, 38, arrested at CRMC Maternity Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Bruce Elliott Toledo, 26, arrested at Camp Meadowbrook.
8-23
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Andy Goodwin Clark, 46, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 728.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Destiney Nichole Morgan, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended; reckless driving: Christian Nichol Quintanilla, 30, arrested on Highway 69 S.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Terry Lelan Turney, 54, arrested on County Road 222.
