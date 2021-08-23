Here is a look at arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-20
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct; domestic violence, third degree; resisting arrest; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Bridget N. Sears, 35, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (four counts); giving false information to law enforcement; criminal trespassing, third degree (three counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while suspended: Bashir P. Ruatti, 36, of Hanceville arrested at Lacon.
Failure to appear- fail to register vehicle, driving while suspended: Sherri L. Feezell, 47, of Haleyville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jonathan K. Siczak, 44, of St. Petersburg, Florida arrested on Main Avenue SW/4th Street SW.
8-21
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Christopher P. Harris, 30, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Chemical endangerment to a child: Gregory W. Wallace, 50, of Vinemont arrested on Jackson Street SW.
Driving under the influence: Tammy L. Baker, 35, of Crane Hill arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW/Olive Street SW.
8-22
Criminal trespassing: Juwan I. Pearson, 24, of Cullman arrested on Logan Street SW.
Public intoxication: Frederico Ramos-Arcovendas, 42, of Hanceville arrested on County Road 715.
Public intoxication: Ambria M. Reynolds, 33, of Cullman arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Meghan R. Hunt, 28, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-19
Public intoxication: Shaun Allen Dove, 34, arrested on Highway 69/County Road 1504.
Public intoxication: Ambria McKenna Reynolds, 33, arrested on County Road 437/Chad Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Nehamiah Rueben Riedinger, 20, arrested on Highway 157/County Road 1105.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Larry Andrew Waid, 35, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ricky Shaun Watkins, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Theodore Vann Williams Jr., 33, arrested on County Road 431.
8-20
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Christopher Matthew Ballenger, 39, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended; forgery-other objects (will/contract); using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution: Chad Evertt Bartlett, 45, arrested on County Road 984/Highway 278 W.
Forgery (checks); possessing forged instrument: Xzavier Monzell Bellamy, 39, arrested in Priceville.
Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: Julia Rochelle Lynn Church, 29, arrested on County Road 437/P Willys Fireworks.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Sherri Lynn Feezell, 47, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 984.
Negotiating worthless negotiable instrument: Rachel Nicole Gable, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judge's order- burglary-residence (no force); auto theft, two counts: Raymond Christopher Heatherly, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing (enters/remains on premises): James Jeremy Morrison, 45, arrested on County Road 520/Highway 91.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Ashlyn Brooke Morrow, 24, arrested on County Road 1502.
Criminal trespassing (enters/remains on premises): Zachary Griffin Neely, 40, arrested on County Road 520/Highway 91.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Nathan James Pitsinger, 20, arrested on County Road 1502.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Bridget Nichole Sears, 35, arrested on County Road 1603.
Burglary-residence (no force); theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Mary Anne Thomas, 60, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8-21
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Walter Dewayne Blankenship, 30, arrested on I-65 SB 307.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher Patrick Harris, 30, arrested on I-65 SB 312.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Richard Travis Holland, 28, arrested on County Road 842.
Drug trafficking; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of concealed weapon without a permit: Marlena Leann Jones, 32, arrested at Dodge City Chevron.
Possession of cocaine: Cody Palmer Kube, 33, arrested on Highway 31/I-65.
Failure to appear- simple assault (family); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Renae Watson McIntosh, 43, arrested on County Road 495.
Possession of methamphetamine; promote prison contraband (drugs); failure to appear-driving while license suspended (four counts): Billy Edward Oden, 28, arrested at Skinners Emart County Road 222.
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle; failure disorderly persons to disperse; driving under the influence of alcohol: Vickie Lynn Sheets, 58, arrested the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Savannah Rachelle Shelton, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Betsy Blakey Smith, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Timothy Edward Turner, 33, arrested at Avenue E SE.
Grand jury- criminally negligent homicide-vehicular (DUI); manslaughter (non-family-other weapon); murder (non-family-other weapon): Austin Edward Turrentine, 20, arrested on Highway 31/Stuckeys.
8-22
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Harley Davidson Benafield, 22, arrested on Fairview Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; using false identity: Justin Lee Hunt, 31, arrested on County Road 940/County Road 992.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): James Lee Murray, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
