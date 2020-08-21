Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
8-19
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Chelsey S. Quick, 22, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Jimmy W. Lambert, 41, of Vinemont arrested on 4th Street SW.
Criminal trespass, third degree; unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Rachel L. Lay, 29, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
8-20
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Sarah K. Corbin 24, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding: Jason E. Armstrong, 45, of Vinemont arrested in Hanceville.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
8-17
Probation violation: John Shannon Bright, 50, arrested at Sunoco in Joppa.
Burglary, first degree; robbery, first degree: Christopher I. D. Johnson, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- unlawful possession controlled substance: Jimmy Wayne Lambert, 41, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Burglary, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; robbery, first degree; trafficking illegal drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree- not personal use: Dustin Tuff McGraw, 21, arrested on County Road 346.
Burglary, first degree; robbery, first degree: Brian Austin Wright, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
8-18
Promoting prison contraband, third degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Joseph Allen Bass, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- burglary, third degree; theft of property, third degree: Jacob Andrew Drane, 21, arrested on County Road 1854.
Harassment; theft of property, fourth degree: Sheen Morris Garner, 59, arrested on Highway 31 N.
Illegal possession of alcohol in dry county; open container in vehicle; switched tag: Jessup Lee Gentry, 28, arrested on County Road 1121.
Discharge firearm occupied/unoccupied building/vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; shooting into occupied automobile/building; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Rodney O'Brien Hogan, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Timothy Lawayne Holmes, 34, arrested on Mercury Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Roy Neil Hopson, 52, arrested at Sunoco in Joppa.
Public intoxication: Stacy Allan Jones, 41, arrested on County Road 509.
Judges order- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Olivia Danielle Martin, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Public intoxication: Sherita Kenyetta McCain, 40, arrested on County Road 509.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence; probation violation: Morgan Kane Smith, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia: Joseph Scot Villa, 49, arrest on Goodwin Road.
8-19
Assault, first degree: Kelvin Neil Cheatham, 50, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Murder: Jacob Andrew Drane, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: James Garrett Kelso, 27, arrested on County Road 1612.
Failure to appear – expired tag and unlawful possession of controlled substance: Anthony James Perkins, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Contempt of court (two counts); failure to appear- illegal possession of alcohol in dry county, resisting arrest: Kenya Blair Susskin, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Tyler Raymon Watkins, 25, arrested on County Road 244.
Domestic violence, second degree: Jesse Michael James Williams, 38, arrested on County Road 842.
