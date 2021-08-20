Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
8-18
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Jodie R. Washburn, 40, of Hanceville, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Roger L. McKinnon, 57, of Hanceville, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (three counts); failure to signal; driving without a license (two counts); expired tag (two counts); driving while suspended: Skylar N. Olinger, 29, of Vinemont, arrested in Morgan County.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree (three counts); theft of property, fourth degree (three counts): Ronald E. Bevington, 52, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (three counts); criminal trespassing, third degree (two counts): Brandon L. Ford, 48, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8-19
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Jason S. Wiggington, 39, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Ernesto Y. Lopez III, 41, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Kenneth W. Smith, Jr., 45, of Cullman arrested on Dialsdale Drive SW.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree, criminal trespassing, third degree: Theodore V. Williams, Jr., 33, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
8-16
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; grand jury- possession of child pornography: Brody Wayne Benham, 34, arrested on Highway 31.
Failure to register as sex offender with law enforcement (two counts): Jason Robert Day, 48, arrested on County Road 489.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Erica Lee Dingler, 35, arrested at Simmons Grocery.
Failure to appear- driving without a license (not in possession): Jeffery Wayne Dye, 50, arrested on County Road 1223/County Road 1242.
Burglary, third degree; domestic violence; theft of lost property: Natalie Grace Hopper, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving with an expired tag; driving while license suspended; improper lane usage; no seat belt: Ernesto Yslas Lopez III, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Domestic assault- harassment (family): Darla Day Reese, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jackie Lee Walker Jr., 25, arrested on Highway 31/Highway 278.
Sell/distribution of methamphetamine: Jeremy Allen Whisenant, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8-17
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Joyce Jane Glaze, 46, arrested on I-65/Highway 278.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Tyler Mark Hankins, 26, arrested on Lovers Lane/Highway 278.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Tricia Lynn Harris, 49, arrested on Highway 69 S/County Road 30.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; giving false identification to law enforcement: Joseph Lee Hill, 54, arrested on County Road 1114/Highway 157 N.
Parole violation/revocation- unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance: Michael Wayne James, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Crystal Gail McGraw, 36, arrested on County Road 1435.
Burglary-residence (no force): Jordan Noah Parson, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- shooting into an occupied building (three counts): Zachary Daniel Smith, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackie Lee Walker Jr., 25, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 730.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Jodie Rachelle Washburn, 40, arrested on Highway 91/Magnolia.
8-18
Grand jury- buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more (four counts): Ronald Eric Bevington, 52, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
Domestic violence, second degree; criminal mischief, first degree: Christopher Lee Brown, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Thomas Franklin Burton, 50, arrested on I-65 mile marker 304.
Probation revocation-possession of dangerous drugs: Crystal Deanna Calvey, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; domestic assault-harassment (family): Anthony Blake Dingler, 26, arrested at Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Violation of domestic violence protection order: Rodney Malcom, 54, arrested on Colony Road.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Crystal Gail McGraw, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree: Reyna Nicole Moctezuma, 23, arrested on County Road 1488.
Theft (miscellaneous): Christine Elaine Moore, 56, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- burglary-residence (no force); rape (strong arm); buying/receiving stolen property; receiving stolen vehicle: Jordan Noah Parson, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ivy Lee Ward, 50, arrested on I-65/mile marker 304.
