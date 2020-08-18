Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-14
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Jerry R. Jenkins, 50, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear – public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Crystal D. Curington, 35, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury indictment- criminal mischief, first degree: Matthew L. Whisenant, 23, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence- controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jennifer L. Self, 28, of Vinemont arrested on St. Joseph Street NW/Denson Avenue.
Driving under the influence: Michael L. Patterson, 68, of Cullman arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Christopher B. Kaiser, 35, of Cullman arrested on Avenue F SE.
8-17
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance: Rita T. Doss, 64, of Cullman arrested on Dripping Spring Road NW.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Andy M. Doss, 61, of Cullman arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence: Joshua A. Fulk, 32, of St. Clarksville, TN, arrested on Sheraton Road SE/Beech Avenue.
Criminal trespass, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Tracy L. Cadle, 54, of Cullman arrested on Decatur Avenue NW.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Brittany R. King, 35, of Hanceville arrested on 4th Street SW.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Ashley C. Monroe, 34, of Hanceville arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Acie Z. Sanders, 20, of Blountsville arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-13
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Donny Ray Bagwell, 63, arrested on County Road 1259.
Attempting to elude: Joshua David Blackmon, 35, arrested on County Road 1530.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Michael Wade Box, 22, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Failure to appear- speeding: William Steven Clem, 27, arrested on Highway 31/I-65.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Caleb Craig Cofield, 35, arrested at Jack’s Shell Station in Good Hope.
Attempting to elude: Summer Danielle Knight, 33, arrested on County Road 1530.
Criminal possession of forged instrument, third degree; unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (with theft): Cobie Thomas League, 21, arrested on County Road 26.
Attempting to elude; driving under the influence of alcohol: Ronald Dale Steele, 56, arrested on Beech Grove Road.
Failure to appear- burglary, second degree; unlawful breaking and entering of vehicle (with theft): Kielynn Blane Terry, 21, arrested on County Road 26.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Joshua Andrew Thompson, 40, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
8-14
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Rodney Lee Coggins, 55, arrested on County Road 431.
USMS- drug offense: John James Common, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Diversion violation- burglary, third degree: Sarah Kristina Corbin, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary, third degree; certain person forbidden to possess a pistol; motion to revoke bond- illegal possession/use of credit/debit card; theft of property, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (with theft): Crystal Dawn Curington, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Edsal Earl Flanigan, 41, arrested on County Road 431.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: George Lamar Flanigan, 43, arrested on County Road 431.
Judges order- burglary, third degree: Nathaniel Devin French, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Teresa Vazquez Hernandez, 58, arrested on arrested on County Road 431.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassing communication: Jessica Lyn Hutchison, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to register/establish SORNA; sex offender fail to register termination SORNA: John Ludwig Lenz, 49, arrested on County Road 431.
Failure to appear- giving false name to law enforcement, negotiation of worthless instrument (five counts): Dillon Tyler Lindner, 28, arrested on Highway 31N.
Failure to appear- obstruction/using false ID: James Elmo Pendergraft, 49, arrested on County Road 747.
Obstructing government operations: Unique Nicole Pendergraft, 28, arrested on County Road 747.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Christopher Lee Sanford, 36, arrested on County Road 431.
Grand jury- injury/destruction of state property by convict: William Cody Vaughn, 26, arrested at the Limestone Correctional Facility.
8-15
Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument (two counts): Brianna Denise Brady, 26, arrested at the Garden City Pure Station.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Vicki Lynn Chancy, 45, arrested at the Dekalb County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal tampering, second degree: Jacob Andrew Drane, 21, arrested on County Road 1854.
Judges order- unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle with theft (two counts): Michael Ray Duke, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Ricky Dale Martin, 48, arrested on County Road 1854.
Public intoxication: Athena Pearson, 25, arrested at the Good Hope Pilot.
Harassment; illegal possession of alcohol in a dry county; resisting arrest: Ronald Dale Steele, 56, arrested on County Road 616.
Public intoxication: Jacob White, 25, arrested at the Good Hope Pilot.
8-16
Failure to appear- obstruction/using false ID: Ashley Carol Bailey, 34, arrested at Stuckey's.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: David Andrew Bailey, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude; reckless driving; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Lane Daniel Brannon, 20, arrested at the I-65 Rest Area.
Murder: Tyler Dwight Dooley, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempting to elude: Ray Franco, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Parole violation/revocation- sex offender failure to register: Christopher Allen Goad, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Charles Whitt Lomneck, 39, arrested on County Road 335.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Christopher Allen Morgan Jr., 22, arrested on 1st Avenue.
Driving while revoked; failure to signal; negotiation of worthless instrument (three counts); windshield obstruction: Jason Matthew Morton, 37, arrested on AL Highway 157.
Forgery, third degree (three counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Ronald James Morton, 50, arrested on AL Highway 157.
