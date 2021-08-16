Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-12
Indecent exposure: Dustin L. Robinson, 24, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: William P. England, 56, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Tracie D. Elrod, 47, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest; driving without a license: Melissa A. Chambers, 42, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Jeremy E. Hogeland, 42, of Hanceville, arrested on Highway 31 S.
8-13
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Cassie E. Taylor, 32, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); giving false information to law enforcement; expired tag; insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Evon J. Smith, 37, of Somerville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public lewdness: Alyssa N. Tucker, 23, of New Market arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: Matthew J. Haney, 44, of Alabaster arrested on Highway 278 W.
Public intoxication: Brandi S. Haney, 34, of Alabaster arrested on Highway 278 W.
8-14
Disorderly conduct: Lindsey J. Vinzant, 27, of Hartselle arrested on County Road 469.
DUI: John C. Petit, 52, of Huntsville arrested on I-65/Highway 278.
Failure to appear- following too close, no child restraint: Shayla D. Overton, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- giving false information to law enforcement; theft of property, fourth degree: Andrew E. Parris, 42, of Cullman arrested in Hanceville.
Giving false information to law enforcement; domestic violence, second degree- stalking; robbery, first degree: Jack B. Cole, Jr., 50, of Duncanville arrested on Highway 157.
Resisting arrested, disorderly conduct: Brandi M. Isbell, 25, of Sheffield arrested on County Road 469.
Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Dustin L. Calhoun, 36, of Moulton arrested on Highway 278 W.
8-15
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Austyn D. Bentley, 27, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia: Nathan D. Fanning, 37, of Hanceville arrested in Hanceville.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, insurance violation, failure to register vehicle: Allyson C. Twilley, 23, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Beth A. Tuck, 42, of Lebanon, Tennessee arrested on 4th Street SW.
DUI: Jose E. Perales Martinez, 18, of Falkville arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8-12
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; open container of alcohol in a vehicle; attempting to elude a police officer; driving while license suspended (two counts); driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving: Christopher Lee Brown, 46, arrested at CRMC.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family) (two counts); driving on the wrong side of the road: Christopher Jason Hovis, 41, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving: Joshua Robert Mentzer, 24, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Van Thomas Sellers, 35, arrested on Spruce Street SE.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Anthony Dwight Young, 56, arrested at the Joppa four-way.
8-13
Public intoxication: Bryan Matthew Adcock, 36, arrested on County Road 469.
Resisting arrest; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Wesley Shay Coheely, 47, arrested on County Road 469.
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor: Dustin Lewis Curvin, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: James Cody Edmondson, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Jason Robert Griesbaum, 19, arrested on County Road 201.
Criminal trespassing- enters or remains in dwelling: Rodney Malcom, 54, arrested on Colony Road.
Public intoxication: Wade Douglas Murchison, 55, arrested on County Road 469.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jon Alexander Roberts, 23, arrested on County Road 490.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jeffrey Paul Scarborough, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, Evon Joel Smith, 37, arrested on County Road 747/ County Road 738.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear-theft, miscellaneous-less than $500: Cassie Elise Taylor, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 738.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Rene Herbert Valka, 78, arrested on County Road 700.
8-14
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; reckless driving: Shaun David Anders, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Domestic assault, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; simple assault (family): Colton Ford Bone, 24, arrested on I-65 mile marker 305.
Public intoxication: Brandy Leigh Boyd, 31, arrested on Megan Lane.
Public intoxication: Zachary Thomas Brown, 24, arrested on County Road 469.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Seth Cameron Charles, 30, arrested on Highway 69 N.
Possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; attempting to elude a police officer: Devin Slade Duncan, 21, arrested at Dodge City Chevron.
Public intoxication: Jeremy Silas Fischer, 50, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: Nicholas Levi Cain Gullion, 20, arrested on County Road 703
Possession of methamphetamine; violation of a domestic protection order: Dustin Dakota Overton, 24, arrested at Bethel Sunoco/Highway 278 W.
8-15
Domestic assault- harassment (family): Johnna Michaela Ball, 21, arrested on County Road 843.
Public intoxication: Courtney Blair Chandler, 37, arrested on County Road 469.
Possession of opium or derivative; public intoxication: Constance Leigh Ann Curtis, 37, arrested on County Road 1344.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property (vehicle): Nathan Dewayne Fanning, 37, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft-grand jury arrest warrant: Corey Brandon Gooch, 35, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault (family): Nathan Ray Hallman, 33, arrested on County Road 1829.
Negotiating worthless instrument (three counts): Jacqueline Eve Jones, 43, arrested on County Road 1583.
