Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
4-30
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Bradley L. Miller, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Gregory B. Story, 32, of Jasper arrested on Cherokee Avenue Sw.
Violation of probation: Kevon L. Laningham, 43, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag, insurance violation: Justin P. Robinson, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Scott B. Cowart, 52, of Cullman arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
5-1
Unauthorized use of vehicle; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Christopher J. Weeks, 43, of Cullman arrested on US Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/ receiving of a controlled substance: Kristy L. Lindsey ,44 , of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license (two counts), switched tag, insurance violation: Chad M. Owens, 36, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Tasha C. Frederick, 32, of Cullman arrested on County Road 489.
Domestic violence-third degree, harassment: Howard M. Turner, 32, of Cullman arrested on Austin Ave. SW.
5-2
Burglary, third degree: Donald W. Kirby, 32, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Criminal mischief, first degree; criminal mischief, third degree; assault-second degree; reckless endangerment (five counts); public intoxication; attempting to elude: Dalton M. Brown, 23, of Cullman arrested on Donauer Drive SW.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief, third degree( two counts); theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation (four counts); switched tag; fail to yield; improper lights; driving without a license (five counts); improper turn; fail to signal; driving while suspended (two counts); expired tag; improper tires: Steven D. Coots, 31, of Cullman arrested on Main Avenue/ St. Joseph Street.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Zakariah D. Thorton, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: Jeffery L. Liepert, 51, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Salomon A. Perales, 28, of Joppa arrested on Highway 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
4-29
Larceny/theft- theft of vehicle parts: Randy Levon Elms, 25, arrested at Stuckey's on Highway 31 N.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amanda Westmoreland Engle, 42, arrested on Highway 69/ Highway 157.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana: Gabriel Ray Gillian, 33, arrested on Highway 278 E/ County Road 1605.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of methamphetamine: Michael Heath Hand, 44, arrested on Highway 69/ Highway 157.
Larceny/ theft- theft, miscellaneous; possession of synthetic narcotic: Ellen Jill Harris, 46, arrested on County Road 248.
Possession of marijuana: Roman Caleb Johnson, 22, arrested on County Road 1422.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Jade Moore Jordan, 26, arrested at the Montgomery City Jail.
Unauthorized use of a truck- no force: William Glenn King, 28, arrested at the Colony Town Hall.
Fraud- identity theft (two counts): Zachary August McClendon, 31, arrested on County Road 1436.
Open container- alcohol in a vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Shannon Reed McKee, 25, arrested at Traditions Bank Dodge City.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ruby Jane Ochoa, 46, arrested on County Road 437/ County Road 395.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended: Kevin James Quick, 56, arrested on Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Wanda Faye Stephenson, 57, arrested on Highway 278/ County Road 1304.
Possession of synthetic narcotics; larceny/ theft- theft, miscellaneous: Kurt David Turner, 51, arrested on County Road 248.
4-30
Judges order- burglary-residence, force (two counts): Lacy Brook Baraglia, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Brianna Denise Brady, 26, arrested on 3rd Avenue/ 11th Street.
Plea agreement- burglary- burglary third degree, domestic violence: Emily Rose Crawford, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judge's order- sex offense (incest with minor); judge's order- sex offense (rape- strong arm): Chad Wayne Dial, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judge's order- possession of methamphetamine; judge's order- sex offense- rape, strong arm (two counts): Nathan Ryan Evans, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia: Angel Lashea Grider, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judge's order- assault- child abuse, simple, family: Duane Sean Hayes, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center,
Plea agreement- burglary-residence with force, drug trafficking, and possession of methamphetamine (two counts): Lyndsey Nicole Hollenack, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center,
Plea agreement- assault- aggravated assault police officer: Chloe Marie Kent, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Larceny/theft- theft of article from auto: James Eugene McCurdy, 35, arrested at Browns.
Plea agreement- aggravated assault non-family- other weapon, burglary- residence with force, and forgery- counterfeiting (two counts): Francisco Aviles Ortiz, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- burglary, residence with force: Destiny Veronica Riggs, 21, arrested on County Road 1605.
Drug trafficking: Robert John Schulze, 72, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: driving while license is suspended: Sabrina Montgomery Sparks, 36, arrested at Walkers.
5-1
Theft by fraudulent leasing: Owain Dale Bates, 20, arrested at Stuckey's.
Probation revoked- possession of cocaine: Chad Michael Gilland, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Grand jury- burglary-residence with force; grand jury- larceny/theft- theft of property, second degree, $1500-2500: Brittney Lashea Green, 69, arrested at Stuckey's.
Failure to appear: larceny/theft- shoplifting, less than $500: Cynthia Wynelle Myrick, 39, arrested at the Lacon Motel.
Failure to appear- domestic violence (two counts), assault- domestic, harassment, family, and drug paraphernalia (two counts) : Chad Michael Owens, 36, arrested at the Bait Shop County Line.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; negotiation worthless instrument (three counts): Cody Wade Pate, 35, arrested on Ryan Road.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: James Wayne Richardson, 64, arrested on County Road 101.
Failure to appear: assault- domestic, harassment, family and driving while suspended: Nicole Hope Tuck, 21, arrested at the Lacon Hotel.
5-2
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: William Zachary Aderhold, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Dakota Chance Colburn, 25, arrested at the Fairview Superette.
Promoting prison contraband; failure to appear- pedestrian under the influence: Patrick Scott Creel, 45, arrested on County Road 1719.
Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana; promoting prison contraband: Christopher Wilburn Dobbs, 37, arrested at the 291 Dollar General.
Driving under the influence: Nathaniel Logan Hulsey, 21, arrested at 490 and Iron Drive.
Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation): Jenifer Marie Johnson, 34, arrested on County Road 109.
Possession of methamphetamine: Michael Lee Lambert, 39, arrested on County Road 1605/ County Road 747.
Failure to appear- damaged property- criminal mischief- damage to private property: Robbie Wayne Needham, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass: Dustin Dakota Overton, 24, arrested on County Road 1502.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Dalena Lucille Phillips, 38, arrested at the J&D 4 way.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), possession of dangerous drugs (two counts):James Edward Strong, 57, arrested on County Road 1719.
Failure to appear- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Zakariah Dewayne Thorton, 29, arrested on County Road 813/ County Road 804.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.