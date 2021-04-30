Here is a look at the arrest reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
4-28
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Roger K. McKinnon, 23, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/Main Avenue NW.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: Cody B. Crawford, 23, of Cullman arrested on County Road 715.
Grand jury indictment- domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Christopher B. Kaiser, 36, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree (two counts): Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree (three counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree: Zackary J. Lay, 33, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic violence, third degree; driving without a license; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jeremy A. Haynes, 33, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4-29
Failure to appear- minor in possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage, improper muffler, driving without a license, insurance violation: James E. Garrett, 23, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
DUI: Justin K. Graves, 30, of Cullman arrested on Kim Lane SE.
DUI: Jason L. Stancil, 51, of Boaz arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrest reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
4-26
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Kristy Alisha Brooks, 36, arrested at County Road 222/ Trimble Dollar General.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Noah Alan Edwards, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana: Ashley Marie Fulenwider, 34, arrested at Walker's/ Highway 31.
Making a terrorist threat: Brad Eric Harris, 46, arrested on Chambers Road.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief: Jackie Jerome Heard, 37, arrested at Stuckey's/ Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-police officer-other weapon: Chloe Marie Kent, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; improper lane usage: Christina Johnson Moore, 43, arrested on Highway 31 N/ Patton Drive.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle- no theft or damage (14 counts); larceny/theft- theft- miscellaneous, less than $500 (five counts): Jonathan Dewayne Washington, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4-27
Grand jury- sex offense- force: Christopher Dewayne Brown, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Larceny/ theft- shoplifting, $500- less than $500 (two counts); larceny/theft- theft of firearms; larceny/theft- shoplifting, $500- less than $1500: Steven Douglas Clark, 64, arrested on County Road 222/ Highway 69 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: David Joshua Durham, 44, arrested on County Road 1555.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended: Jacqueline Denise Levi, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: Dalena Lucille Phillips, 38, arrested on County Road 223.
Burglary- third degree, domestic violence: James Hardie Richards, 34, arrested on County Road 230.
Open container- alcohol in a vehicle; tampering with physical evidence; driving under the influence: Deidra Kay Trammell, 47, arrested on US Highway 91/ Twitty Lane.
Possession of marijuana; promoting prison contraband; possession of a synthetic narcotic: Tryen Shane Willingham, 24, arrested on 3rd Avenue E/ 2nd Street.
4-28
Public intoxication: Johnathan Michael Bagget, 37, arrested at the Good Hope Pilot.
Possession of marijuana: Elysa Susanne Bagwell, 20, arrested at Kingdom Life Church.
Resisting arrest; disorderly conduct: Nathan Paul Bailey, 46, arrested at Jack's Shell/ County Road 437.
Public intoxication: Brianna Denise Brady, 26, arrested on County Road 1127.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana: Christopher Lamar Cook, 44, arrested on Wesley Ave.
Family offense- causing of delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision: Tammy Jo Cummings, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Court appearance (Calhoun Jail); failure to appear- driving under the influence: Gregory Delnae Drinkard, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without driver's license in possession: Brandi Smith Jones, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Christopher Brian Kaiser, 36, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Joseph Matthew Pruett, 34, arrested on Cullman County Detention Center.
Judges order- assault- child abuse- simple- family: Alexis Cheyenne Schofield, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- child abuse- simple- family: Heather Rebecca Simmons, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public order crimes- ails writ of arrest: Kenneth Farris Williams, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of a synthetic narcotic: Tyren Shane Willingham, 24, arrested on County Road 437/ County Road 222.
