Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/29
Theft of property, fourth degree: Shelly D. Gorse, 39, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, first degree; driving while license suspended; driving without a license: Lee A White, Jr., 40, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Kenneth S. Carter, 40, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jennifer K. Love, 50, of Hayden, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Public intoxication: Michael Garcia, 53, of Rockledge, FL, arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
Domestic violence, third degree: Edward W. Brasley, 42, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence: Marisol Canales, 47, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
4/30-No arrests reported
5/1
Failure to appear- insurance violation: James A. Arnold, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude; endangering the welfare of a child, two counts: Chase N. Hedge, 20, of Dickson, TN, arrested on 4th Avenue SE/3rd Street SE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/28
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Vicente Mojica Jr., 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Unique Nicole Pendergraft, 29, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; switched tag: Eric Price Stafford, 37, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- possession of marijuana: John Wesley Tubb, 34, arrested on Hwy. 231.
4/29
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Stuart Reid Adcock, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: William Tyler Auston, 36, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kenneth Shane Carter, 40, arrested in Alabama.
Auto theft: Jeremy Eligie Ellison, 39, arrested in Jefferson County.
Grand Jury- counterfeiting; forged instrument; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Roman Dewayne Gunter, 30, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Joseph Andrew Haff, 39, arrested at Exit 291 Shell.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Derrick Clay Hogeland, 36, arrested on County Road 700.
Grand Jury- elder abuse and neglect, second degree: Martha June Horton, 68, arrested on County Road 617.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Sarina Leeanne Isbell, 31, arrested on County Road 1865.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: Katelyn Nicole McCoy, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Andrea Marie Simmons, 36, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving on the wrong side of the road: Belinda Sue Thomas, 48, arrested on County Road 437.
4/30
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Raven E. Camacho-Gonzalez, 28, arrested on 24th Street.
Probation Revoked- possession of amphetamine, two counts; sell/distribute methamphetamine: Caleb Craig Cofield, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: William Andrew Dotson, 25, arrested on I-65/exit 310.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; obstructed windshield: Ivan Jermaine Fields, 42, arrested on County Road 223.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Jonathan Kyle Lay, 31, arrested on County Road 384.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting, two counts; forged instrument, two counts: Eldridge Porter, 57, arrested in Bessemer County.
Possession of an opium or derivative; public intoxication: Jamie Lynn Shores, 38, arrested at Cornerstone Beverages.
Public intoxication: Joshua Shane Veal, 38, arrested on County Road 1129.
5/1
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jonathan Wayne Barnett, 50, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Nicholas James Cole, 38, arrested on County Road 127.
Grand Jury- sex offense-force; sexual abuse, first degree: Christopher Daniel French, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sell/distribute opium or derivative; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: William Jacob Hall, 33, arrested on County Road 127.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Anita Lynn Holcomb, 39, arrested on County Road 955.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Taddarrius Cortez Kelly, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.