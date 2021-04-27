Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4-23
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Ayla E. Wolford, 28, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, third degree; giving false info to law enforcement: Unique N. Pendergraft, 28, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: Naaman M. Vinson, 35, of Baileyton arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, second degree: Ballard O. Moody, 28, of Montgomery arrested on US Highway 157.
4-24
Grand jury indictment for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: Christopher S. Graves, 38, of Cullman arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Thomas A. McDaniel, 43, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157/ County Road 1174.
Domestic violence, third degree: Mark E. Lehfeldt, 66, of Cullman arrested on Briarwood Drive SE.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); resisting arrest: Brittany L. Powell, 31, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S/Sheraton Road SE.
4-25
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Cameron D. Waldrop, 19, of Cullman arrested on Main Avenue SW/Fuller Street SW.
Failure to appear- cruelty to animals (two counts): Erik D. Williams, 39, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying brass knuckles: Devon P. Durante, 25, of Warrior arrested on I-65 mile marker 299.
Failure to appear- harassment: Tony A. Moore, 48, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree; expired tag; improper signal; insurance violation; driving under the influence: Billy R. Edigil, 58, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
4-23
Elder abuse and neglect, third degree: Adeline Marie Behan, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Homicide- criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter, failure to stop at stop sign, reckless driving: Cody Allen Daniel, 35, arrested in Tuscaloosa.
Possession of marijuana: Zachary Brian Flugmacher, 19, arrested on Highway 31/ County Road 607.
Failures to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Steven Dewayne Hooper, 39, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
Grand jury- sexual abuse, second offense: Joseph Henry Kohlmann, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstructing government operations, public intoxication: Unique Nicole Pendergraft, 28, arrested at Dale’s in Hanceville.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana: Trevor Lindley Ponder, 30, arrested on County Road 35.
Assault- harassment; criminal trespass: Heather Marie Wade, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
4-24
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of dangerous drugs; selling/distribution of drugs (two counts); possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun: Christian Davis Barnett, 24, arrested on Schaefell Road.
Assault, domestic, harassment, family: Adam Howard Blanton, 30, arrested on Wesley Avenue N.
Selling/distributing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana: Sidney Alexander Fuller, 20, arrested at Econolodge.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana; failure to appear- driving while suspended (two counts): Lacy Haley Husted, 36, arrested at Folsom Field.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana; harassing communications; failure to appear- following too close: Ethan Lee Jackson, 22, arrested at Econolodge.
Assault, domestic, harassment, family: Brandie Sivley Millien, 37, arrested on Wesley Avenue N.
Assault- harassment: Christopher Austin Page, 20, arrested on Highway 31/ Ridge Street.
Failures to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Krystal Ann Slate Edge Parker, 37, arrested on County Road 1343.
Motion to revoke bond- shooting into occupied dwelling/vehicle (three counts): Zachary Daniel Smith, 34, arrested on Highway 69/ Highway 67.
Possession of cocaine: Britney Megan Spears, 33, arrested on Weeks Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree: Tanya Renea Vandegriff, 42, arrested on Highway 31/ Patton Drive.
4-25
Receiving stolen property- $1,500 or more: Larry Trebor Butler, 32, arrested on County Road 1573.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, driving while suspended: Billy Ray Edgil, 58, arrested on County Road 590.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Rolandas Darnell Edwards, 35, arrested on County Road 715/ County Road 702.
Driving under the influence (alcohol): Misty Dawn Gioconda, 46, arrested on County Road 1614/ County Road 747.
Theft of auto from vehicle (12 counts); theft- miscellaneous- less than $500: Danajh Tariq Watkins, 22, arrested at the Birmingham Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana: Erik Dewaun Williams, 39, arrested at J&D Auto on Highway 69.
Attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal mischief: Molly Grace Zydron, 37, arrested at the Good Hope Pilot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.