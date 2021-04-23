Here is a look at the arrest reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
4-21
Criminal trespass, third degree: Christopher E. Montgomery, 33, of Holly Pond arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: William A. Moore, 45, of Hanceville arrested on US Highway 31 N.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Nathan L. Sandlin, 38, of Panama City, Florida arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence, driving without a license: Robert R. Nixon, 58, of Joppa arrested on US Highway 157.
4-22
Failures to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic violence, third degree: Daniel B. Tucker, 30, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia: Ballard O. Moody, 28, of Montgomery arrested on Commerce Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Margaret D. Sellers, 47, of Holly Pond arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failures to appear- public intoxication, insurance violation, driving while suspended: Jeffery D. Quick, 43, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failures to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license: Destiny M. Fuller, 23, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- theft of property, third degree: Jeffery C. Calloway, 37, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jana N. Mashburn, 35, of Addison arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Tristan D. Cofield, 23, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
4-19
Possession of drug paraphernalia: James Christopher Caudle, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of barbiturate; possession of marijuana: Tonya Day Gohn, 45, arrested on County Road 1527/ County Road 1544.
Assault- domestic, harassment, family: Kenneth Dean Guthrie, 50, arrested on County Road 118.
Larceny/ theft- theft of article from auto; receiving stolen property, less than $500; failure to appear: receiving stolen property, less than $500; possession of dangerous drugs: Caleb Jack Hale, 30, arrested at the Nesmith Exxon.
Assault- domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation); attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs: Jeremy Durand Harris, 28, arrested at East Point Dollar General.
Failure to appear- driving while license is suspended (two counts) : Steven Dewayne Hooper, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband: Chasity Nicole Jones, 33, arrested on the Walker/Cullman County Line.
Grand jury- receiving stolen property, $1500 or more: Jordan Lee Lancaster, 25, arrested at the Nesmith Exxon.
Public intoxication: Aaron Glenn Prater, 24, arrested on Welcome Road.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Savannah Rachelle Shelton, 28, arrested on I65 Southbound/ Exit 305.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Richard Franklin Vinzant, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Leon Zachary Waters, 33, arrested at the Dollar General on County Road 437.
4-20
Possession of dangerous drugs: Brianna Denise Brady, 26, arrested on County Road 1092.
Violation of domestic violence protection order (second offense): Nicholas J. Cole, 37, arrested on County Road 127.
Larceny/theft- theft miscellaneous, less that $500: Mykl Shane Harden, 49, arrested on County Road 1251.
Failure to appear- forgery-checks (three counts) and forgery-possession of forged instrument (three counts): Hunter Glenn Hunkeapillar, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- assault- domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation): Brandon Chase Mosley, 21, arrested on US Highway 31 South.
Fail to stop at stop sign; failure to signal; attempting to elude; possession of marijuana: Dustin Dakota Overton, 24, arrested on County Road 821/County Road 22.
Assault- domestic, simple assault, family: Johnny Gregory Swann Jr, 39, arrested on County Road 1196.
Grand jury- adult sex offender, violation of travel restrictions and failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Steven Andrew Waters, 41, arrested on I-65 mile marker 300.
Failure to appear- Obstruction- governmental operations: Brandon Alan Witt, 33, arrested on Cullman County Detention Center.
4-21
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Patricia Dawnelle Aaron, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Johnathan David Campbell, 35, arrested on County Road 437.
Grand jury- morals/decency crime (abuse of a corpse), murder (two counts), larceny/ theft-theft, grand jury arrest warrant, homicide (manslaughter), arson(residence): Jerome Anthony Flannigan, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving while license suspended: James Eugene Garrett, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Stephen Matthew Land, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revocation- possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear: possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christopher E. Montgomery, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence (alcohol): Robert Ray Nixon, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Alexander Joshua Sanchez, 29, arrested on County Road 437.
Burglary- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle- no theft or damage (twelve counts); larceny/theft- miscellaneous theft, less than $500: Durell Spain, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault- domestic violence, third degree; giving false identification to law enforcement: Leondo Deshon Suggs, 23, arrested on County Road 1344.
Carrying brass knuckles/ sling shot: Daniel Blake Tucker, 30, arrested on US Highway 31 N/ Monks.
Failure to appear- possession of opium or derivative: Jennifer Beth Woodard, 46, arrested on County Road 1344.
