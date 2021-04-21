Arrest LOGO
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:

4-19

Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation; speeding: Jordan L. Lancaster, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

4-20

Theft of property, third degree; criminal trespass: Erica L. Dingler, 34, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree: Timothy E. Wilkins, 64, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

