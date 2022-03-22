Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
3/18
Failure to appear- driving without a license; driving while license revoked; driving under the influence: Christopher A. Gill, 32, of Baileyton, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; public intoxication; criminal mischief, third degree; harassment: Justin D. Hamby, 29, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked: Jeffery C. Calloway, 38, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, second degree: Orion A. Park, 23, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/19
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; false information given to law enforcement; attempting to elude; theft of property, fourth degree: Dustin W. Hill, 38, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
3/20
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Mavrick Welsin, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/21
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag: Nicholas D. Hill, 33, of Eva, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Patricia D. Villa, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Jodie R. Washburn, 41, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence; driving without a license: Robert R. Nixon, 59, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.