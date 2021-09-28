Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- public intoxication; false information given to law enforcement; criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license; insurance violation: Michael A. Oliver, 44, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, third degree: Barbara A. Smith, 65, of Empire arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Mason A. Cranford, 37, of Arab arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Anthony R. Beasley, 50, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
