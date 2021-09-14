Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Shawn M. Rakes, 22, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: George L. Flanigan, 44, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, third degree; fraudulent use of credit/debit card (five counts): Reyna N. Moctezuma, 23, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree; fraudulent use of credit/debit card (three counts): Tyren S. Willingham, 24, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Chase E. Sullins, 31, of Cullman arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (two counts); driving while suspended: Kenneth M. Stewart, Sr., 44, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (two counts); failure to register vehicle (two counts): Jennie M. Odom, 43, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Jeremy R. Newman, 43, of Cullman arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
