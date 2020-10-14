Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Katrina L. Prater, 28, of Falkville arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Attempting to elude; reckless endangerment: Jennifer L. Hays, 30, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- harassment, driving while revoked (two counts), switched tag: Kevin E. Crabtree, 41, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Ben C. Scruggs,33, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Avenue NE/13th Street NE.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree; theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Kielynn B. Terry, 21, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding: Hank W. Casey, 24, of Oneonta arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, insurance violation: Joshua E. Millwood, 30, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: Billy F. Curvin, 62, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Kimberly D. Shelby, 31, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Brandon M. Griffin, 22, of McCalla arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.