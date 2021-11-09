Here is a look of the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Kenneth C. Needham, 50, of Danville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Alice G. Swann, 50, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property: Melanie K. Mead, 45, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; window tint violation; expired tag: Nathan A. Heald, 36, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia: Nathan D. Fanning, 37, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.